Former CIA Officer Lifts the Curtain on Upcoming Artificial Superintelligence Drive

Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released interview former CIA officer Buck Sexton described a breakthrough he’s calling “Manhattan II” that could reshape modern warfare.

“This is the world’s first fully autonomous AI fighter pilot. It can think 100X faster than any human… and in a recent top-secret test over California, it dominated a real Air Force Top Gun.”

Sexton explained that this is not science fiction but a glimpse into what Artificial Superintelligence (ASI ) is already making possible inside the U.S. military.

Tech Titans Commit Billions

The initiative, Sexton said, is not only government-driven. Major corporations are pouring unprecedented sums into the effort.

“Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle announced a $500 billion pledge to help with data center build out this year alone. Apple announced they’re investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

Sexton emphasized that this alignment of government funding and corporate muscle is unlike anything seen since the space race.

Echoes of the Space Race

Sexton compared today’s Artificial Superintelligence drive to America’s Cold War rivalry with the Soviet Union.

“Beating the Russians to the moon was a matter of national security… The U.S. spent over $300 billion adjusted for inflation to make it happen. And once again… the government pumped billions into dozens of tiny but brilliant tech companies.”

He noted that history shows the payoff of such investments: “Boeing… shot up 7,540%… McDonnell Douglas soared 5,987%… and Lockheed Martin exploded by more than 10,700% over 25 years.”

Executive Orders That Changed Everything

Sexton said America’s surge into this new arms race almost didn’t happen. “Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

Trump reversed course on day one. “The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

Executive Order 14179, Sexton explained, “instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight.”

China’s Capacity to Outproduce

Even with these moves, Sexton warned that China’s scale is daunting. “China has the capacity to build hundreds of thousands of these AI-powered drones.”

The stakes, he said, are permanent: “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton uses his intelligence background and close ties to the White House to reveal exclusive insights and financial research into the technologies and defense projects that will shape America’s future.