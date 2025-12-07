Former National Security Analyst Signals a Warning in Recent Presentation: “Most Americans are completely uninformed about China’s ambition and power.”

Washington, D.C., Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A former CIA counter-terrorism officer’s recent presentation is urging Americans to understand the full scale of China’s military and technological rise, warning that the nation’s rapid expansion in artificial intelligence and autonomous weaponry represents a shift with global consequences.

According to former national security analyst Buck Sexton, China’s strategic direction is far more advanced and aggressive than the American public realizes. He says this disconnect between perception and reality has created a dangerous blind spot.

As Sexton states in his presentation,

“I agree that most Americans are completely uninformed about China’s ambition and power.”

He says this lack of awareness is particularly dangerous at a moment when China is fundamentally reshaping what modern warfare looks like.

China’s Military Strength Is Bigger — and Now Accelerating Through AI

Sexton explains that China already possesses one of the world’s largest military forces, with manpower and land systems that dwarf those of the United States. He notes that China maintains a fighting force of over two million, nearly double that of the U.S., and that it also controls large stockpiles of tanks, rockets, and other ground-based systems.

But he stresses that raw numbers alone no longer define military power. The real shift, he says, is China’s full commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into its arsenal — everything from weapons guidance to battlefield decision-making.

The document notes that China is now “spending billions” to embed AI into traditional and next-generation systems, giving them weapons that can move faster, react faster, and operate without human oversight. Sexton says this combination of size, automation, and manufacturing strength is unlike anything the U.S. has had to face.

Drone Swarms: A Window Into the Future of Conflict

One of the most concerning areas Sexton highlights is China’s rapid development of autonomous drone swarms . These small, fast, AI-directed drones can coordinate in the thousands and overwhelm defenses almost instantly.

In the transcript, Sexton describes them as tiny AI-powered drone swarms that are nearly impossible to counter. According to him, traditional defenses simply can’t keep up with their speed and volume, making them uniquely dangerous.

Sexton references a real-world example where drone systems in another region carried out a coordinated strike, destroying military infrastructure in minutes and disabling key installations. He notes that China is applying the same concept at industrial scale with reports indicating the country may already possess over a million.

He warns that the disruptive potential of this technology is massive, with autonomous swarms capable of overwhelming ships, ground forces, or critical infrastructure. Their speed and automation reduce the window for response to seconds, not hours.

U.S. Intelligence Community Unified on the Threat

Sexton says national security officials across agencies share the same view: China is now the United States’ most significant military and cyber threat. This consensus reflects both China’s technological acceleration and its intent to use these innovations to gain long-term strategic advantages.

He warns that the U.S. cannot afford to move slowly or assume legacy systems can withstand a new class of AI-driven weapons. In the document, Sexton emphasizes that the country cannot “sit around twiddling their thumbs,” given how quickly the situation is evolving.

Sexton believes China’s advancements could reshape the global balance of power, calling them capable of “tipping the balance in an instant.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Southeast Asia, and multiple high-threat regions.

Today, Buck leads a national research service that focuses on intelligence-driven analysis of global conflict, national security, and the emerging technologies shaping America’s strategic future. His work includes ongoing coverage of what he calls “Manhattan 2” — the Trump administration’s sweeping AI and defense modernization initiative. He is also nationally known as the co-host chosen to succeed Rush Limbaugh on America’s top-rated radio program, reaching millions weekly.