Former National Security Analyst Warns in Recent Presentation: “America Can’t Sit Around Twiddling Their Thumbs”

A former CIA counter-terrorism officer is raising new alarms in his recent presentation about the speed and scale of China's AI-powered military expansion, warning that the United States is approaching a national security crossroads.

According to former national security analyst Buck Sexton, China is accelerating its development of advanced autonomous weapons at a pace that has stunned U.S. officials and reshaped internal White House strategy.

In Sexton’s words, the Chinese military is now deploying systems that “can outmaneuver defense systems” and fielding “machine gun toting, AI robotic dog soldiers.”

He says these breakthroughs represent a fundamental shift in global power.

“Tiny AI-Powered Drone Swarms… Unstoppable”

Sexton highlights what he considers the most alarming development: China’s mass production of autonomous drone swarms capable of overwhelming even the most advanced defenses.

“Tiny AI powered drone swarms…” he says, “You can’t shoot them down. You can’t jam them. They’re everywhere — and unstoppable.”

He notes that these systems are already being used by other nations in real conflict.

“Within minutes, they took out Iran’s top military airbases — wiping out dozens of fighter jets, silencing missile sites, and crippling command centers.”

But the threat from China, Sexton cautions, is exponentially larger.

“These drones — about the size of a microwave — can swarm U.S. submarines, tank battalions, even 60,000-ton battleships.”

According to Sexton, China’s production capability is staggering:

“China has the capacity to build hundred of thousands of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them.”

China’s Military Power Growing — and Heavily Backed by AI

Sexton says most Americans remain unaware of the scale of China’s broader military advantage.

He points out:

“If we’re talking about manpower – it ranks first in the world, with a fighting force of over 2 million people – nearly double the U.S.”

And China also “dominate[s] the U.S. in land-power – meaning they have double the number of tanks, field artillery, rockets, stuff like that.”

The true danger, he warns, is when traditional forces are fused with autonomous AI weapons.

“AI weapons can be unstoppable.”

The intelligence community agrees, Sexton adds:

“All told, the CIA consensus is that China is America’s biggest military and cyber threat.”

“America Can’t Sit Around Twiddling Their Thumbs”

Sexton believes the Trump administration is now fully engaged in a strategic response.

“America can’t sit around twiddling their thumbs, waiting for this to happen like we did under Biden.”

He believes the new approach includes a complete overhaul of U.S. defense development timelines.

“It would take an insane 35 years to build one modern day fighter jet… He’s going to turn the U.S. armed forces into a smaller, faster, more nimble fighting machine with fully autonomous AI weapons of our own – but far superior to the Chinese.”

Sexton says internal conversations indicate this modernization is no longer theoretical.

“He’s already doing it – and I believe it’s going to be a HUGE part of what I call the Manhattan 2 plan.”

A Race That Will Define American Power

Sexton warns that the next decade will determine whether the U.S. maintains global leadership or cedes it to an authoritarian rival.

He says China’s belief is clear:

“They do… and these drones can’t be stopped.”

For Sexton, the stakes are not abstract — they are immediate and concrete.

“They will tip the balance of power in an instant.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Southeast Asia, and multiple high-threat regions.

Today, Buck leads a national research service that focuses on intelligence-driven analysis of global conflict, national security, and the emerging technologies shaping America’s strategic future. His work includes ongoing coverage of what he calls “Manhattan 2” — the Trump administration’s sweeping AI and defense modernization initiative. He is also nationally known as the co-host chosen to succeed Rush Limbaugh on America’s top-rated radio program, reaching millions weekly.