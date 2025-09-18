ACM Research Announces Participation in 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced management’s participation in the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025, being held Tuesday, October 7th at The Arrogant Butcher restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at https://ir.acmr.com/news-events/events.

About the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025

The CEO Investor Summit is held annually during the SEMICON West industry trade show. For the first time, SEMICON West and the CEO Investor Summit will take place in downtown Phoenix, Arizona in October 2025. The CEO Investor Summit will take place on Tuesday, October 7th (the first day of SEMICON West) at The Arrogant Butcher restaurant, located adjacent to the Phoenix Convention Center. Event details include:

Event location: Arrogant Butcher Restaurant

2 E. Jefferson Street (at S 1st St), Phoenix, Arizona Agenda: 11:00am Registration 11:30am Networking Luncheon 12:30-4:30pm CEO Summit Meeting Sessions 4:30-6:30pm Cocktail Reception

The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, the networking luncheon, and the concluding cocktail reception.

The 12 management teams collectively hosting the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Lasertec ADR (LSRCY), Photronics (PLAB), QuickLogic (QUIK) and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is September 26, 2025.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

