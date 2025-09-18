Mountain America Marks Logan Expansion with Grand Opening Event

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest branch in Logan, Utah. The branch, located at 991 West 1000 North, will welcome the community with a celebration on Saturday, September 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The public can look forward to an afternoon filled with family-friendly fun, including complimentary treats from World’s Best Corndogs and Swig, plus face painting, cotton candy, and balloon art (available while supplies last). Community members who open a new account, credit card, or loan* will also have the chance to step into the money machine for a shot at grabbing some extra cash.

“Our newest branch in Logan reflects our commitment to meeting members where they are and enhancing their access to the tools they need to succeed financially,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to provide the same personalized service our members have come to rely on—now in a convenient new location right in their neighborhood.”

Branch Manager Gavin Bean echoed his excitement: “This branch represents an incredible opportunity to connect with the Logan community,” he said. “We’re eager to open our doors and provide the full range of services that help our members reach their financial goals.”

The Logan 1000 West branch offers a modern, open-concept design to create a welcoming, engaging environment. Members will have access to a wide selection of services, including savings and checking accounts, auto and RV loans, personal loans, insurance and investment products, as well as mortgage and business lending options. Regular branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit www.macu.com/newsroom.

*Membership required— based on eligibility. Loans on approved credit.