Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 659 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
11 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 50038.1338.3037.70209 715
 MTF CBOE2 50038.1338.2537.7095 325
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
12 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 30038.0438.2537.85201 612
 MTF CBOE2 70038.0538.2537.85102 735
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
15 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 39338.3838.4538.10206 983
 MTF CBOE3 68938.3838.4538.10141 584
 MTF Turquoise68538.3838.5538.2526 290
 MTF Aquis96838.4038.5038.2537 171
16 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 29638.3738.5038.15203 208
 MTF CBOE4 01438.3738.5038.15154 017
 MTF Turquoise71338.3838.4538.1527 365
 MTF Aquis97438.3938.5538.1537 392
17 September 2025Euronext Brussels4 86038.4938.7038.20187 061
 MTF CBOE4 21738.4738.7538.25162 228
 MTF Turquoise77338.4638.6538.2529 730
 MTF Aquis1 07738.5338.7538.2541 497
Total 48 65938.3138.7537.701 863 913

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 400 shares during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 699 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
11 September 202520037.8037.8037.807 560
12 September 202540038.0038.0038.0015 200
15 September 202520038.0038.0038.007 600
16 September 202540038.2038.2038.2015 280
17 September 202520038.2038.2038.207 640
Total1 400   53 280


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
11 September 202580038.2138.2538.1530 568
12 September 202519938.4038.4038.407 642
15 September 20251 00038.4138.5538.3038 410
16 September 202540038.4338.5038.3515 372
17 September 20251 30038.5338.6538.4550 089
Total3 699   142 081

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 32 845 shares.

On 17 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 602 495 own shares, or 4.94% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p250919E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Recommended Reading