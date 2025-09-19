MEXC Launches XPL Launchpad: 50% Discount for New Users and 242,857 XPL Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched the XPL Launchpad. This offers new users a 50% subscription discount, along with a total prize pool of 242,857 XPL.

Plasma is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for global stablecoin payments. Its native token, XPL, plays a crucial role in powering the network. XPL is used to facilitate transactions and reward participants who support the network by validating transactions.

Event Details

Event Period: Sep 19, 2025, 07:00 (UTC) – Sep 25, 2025, 13:00 (UTC)

1. Subscribe With USDT to Share 200,000 XPL (New User Exclusive)



New users can subscribe through a dedicated USDT pool at 0.35 USDT per XPL (50% off the original 0.7 USDT price).

Total Supply: 200,000 XPL

200,000 XPL Minimum Subscription: 5 USDT

5 USDT Maximum Subscription: 40 USDT



Eligibility:

Complete Advanced KYC

Maintain a $100 net deposit

Trade at least 25,000 USDT in Futures



During the event, users can boost their maximum subscription limit by up to 100% by completing the additional Futures trading volume tasks.

2. KOL Prize Pool: Share 42,857 XPL (Select Users Only)

Both referrers and referrals can earn tickets by completing Advanced KYC Verification, maintaining a net deposit of $100, and reaching 50,000 USDT in Futures trading.

Each qualifying referral (level 1 or level 2) generates one ticket for both parties.

Once 50 tickets are issued, the 42,857 XPL prize pool will be unlocked and distributed proportionally by ticket count.

MEXC Launchpad continues to serve as a gateway to promising projects, offering users low-cost and user-friendly access to new tokens. In August alone, three Launchpad events attracted 50,000+ participants and raised approximately $5.7 million.

Recent highlights include:

ETH Launchpad Event: New users achieved returns of over 1,093%.

WLFI Launchpad Event: Early participants recorded gains of up to 220% within the first hour of trading.

These results underscore MEXC's commitment to delivering high-quality investment opportunities and balanced offerings, combining blue-chip stability with the growth potential of emerging projects.

With the XPL Launchpad, MEXC continues to provide its users with exceptional access to high-potential assets. For more details and to join the XPL Launchpad Event, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

