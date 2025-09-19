Toobit Hosts Exclusive Presale for MechaConquest ($MCQ) on its Upgraded Speed Zone





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces it will host the official presale for MechaConquest ($MCQ), a community-driven meme token poised to bring a unique, mech-themed experience to the BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

The presale will take place on Toobit's newly upgraded Speed Zone from September 26, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) to September 27, 2025, 14:00 (UTC). It will provide traders the opportunity to acquire $MCQ tokens at a special price before they are officially listed for public trading.

"We're excited to partner with MechaConquest and bring their presale to our platform," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Their project's unique blend of community and narrative is exactly what we seek for our traders. Launching $MCQ on our Speed Zone gives our traders a direct route to a project with strong momentum, securing their position before it becomes widely available."

MechaConquest is building a dynamic ecosystem inspired by mech warfare, where steel titans clash for glory and every meme is a weapon. As a community-driven project, 50% of the total 10 billion $MCQ supply is dedicated to the community and liquidity pool.

The BNB Chain is currently a top player in the digital asset space, seeing significant growth in 2025. The network's average daily transactions surged to over 12.4 million in the first half of the year, with a peak of 17.6 million in a single day. This impressive activity highlights its robust infrastructure and user adoption.

The meme coin sector is a major driver of this growth, with its market cap reaching a projected $75 billion in 2025, fueled by strong community narratives and speculative demand.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6d1e706-ce98-4d5e-bd0d-692daaa5aaa7