Xinjiang at 70: A Thriving Showcase of Culture and Tourism

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huanqiu.com published an article on the 70th anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

As Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region marks its 70th anniversary, its tourism industry is embracing a new phase of vigorous growth. By upgrading transport networks, enhancing smart services, and innovating cultural and tourism experiences, Xinjiang is attracting an ever-growing number of visitors from both home and abroad, according to huanqiu.com.





For international travelers, visiting Xinjiang has become increasingly convenient. With China’s unilateral visa-free policy now extended to 46 countries, Xinjiang’s inbound tourism market is seizing fresh opportunities. This year, the region has seen a marked rise in cross-border travel. In the first half of the year, the Dulata Port recorded 54,000 border crossings, up 71.54 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center welcomed 5.851 million visitors, a 65.73 percent increase, with a daily average of 27,000 — the highest since its launch.

Xinjiang has also improved its transport infrastructure and expanded its air hub network, offering travelers swift access to Xinjiang and smooth journeys within the region. The region’s total highway mileage has reached 230,000 kilometers, including more than 12,000 kilometers of expressways. Urumqi Tianshan International Airport now operates 26 scheduled international passenger routes connecting Central Asia, West Asia, and Europe. This ever-denser aviation network is providing visitors at home and abroad with greater convenience.

In terms of smart services, Xinjiang has upgraded its smart tourism platform, which integrates ticket reservations, curated routes, travel tips, and live-streaming functions, making it possible to explore Xinjiang with just a smartphone in hand. Tourists can not only access real-time information on scenic spots, but also enjoy immersive virtual tours online. With digital technologies, Xinjiang’s tourism services are evolving from “available” to “enjoyable,” better meeting the demands of younger and international travelers.

At the same time, Xinjiang is enriching its cultural and tourism offerings by introducing activities such as Silk Road cultural study tours, winter sports, road trips & camping, and intangible cultural heritage performances. These initiatives serve different types of travelers and promote year-round tourism, gradually creating a landscape where Xinjiang itself is a vast destination and every place in it has something to offer. By combining culture and tourism with sports, exhibitions, and intangible cultural heritage, Xinjiang gives visitors not only beautiful sights to see, but also richer opportunities to experience its cultural heritage and hospitality.

As tourism continues to gain momentum, related industries are also thriving. New sectors such as tourism equipment manufacturing, exhibition services, and cross-border tourism cooperation are expanding rapidly, fostering a positive cycle where tourism drives industry, and industry boosts tourism in return. In 2024, Xinjiang received more than 302 million visitors, generating 359.54 billion yuan in revenue, both record highs. In the first half of this year, the region welcomed 130 million visitors, with tourism spending reaching 142.56 billion yuan — year-on-year increases of 11.15 percent and 11.59 percent, respectively.

Xinjiang is a land of beauty and diversity, inviting visitors from around the world to come and explore, experience its charm, and uncover even more of its wonders.

Company：huanqiu.com

Contact Person: Guo Qixuan

Email: guoqixuan@huanqiu.com

Website: www.huanqiu.com

Telephone: 0086-010-65361101

City: Beijing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51f4e2e5-9cde-4b33-a723-0a316104c356