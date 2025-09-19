Virtune announces that selected crypto ETPs are now available for commission-free buying and monthly savings plans on Finanzen.net Zero

Frankfurt, September 19, 2025 – Virtune announces today that selected crypto ETPs, which are Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, Bitcoin, XRP and Solana are now available for commission-free buying and monthly savings on the Finanzen.net Zero platform. This makes it easier than ever for investors to set up a long-term, automatic and commission-free monthly savings plan in Bitcoin and other crypto assets.



The initiative is part of Virtune’s work to make it as easy as possible to invest in crypto assets. By setting up monthly savings plans, investors are given the opportunity to automatically invest in Virtune’s ETPs long-term every month and on an execution-only basis without having to pay any commission fees. This is now possible in Virtune’s crypto ETPs through Finanzen.net Zero.



Benefits of monthly savings plans and investing in Virtune’s ETPs now available at Finanzen.net Zero:

Commission-free savings in selected Virtune ETPs





Automatic monthly savings





Exposure to leading crypto assets such as Bitcoin, XRP, Solana and Virtune’s diversified crypto index ETPs





Secure and safe structure where all products are 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets stored with Coinbase in cold storage





Virtune is a Swedish regulated company



“We are very pleased to be able to offer investors in Germany the opportunity to set up long-term, automatic and commission-free monthly savings plans and commission free buying in the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP as well as single asset Crypto ETPs including Bitcoin in a safe and regulated way through Virtune’s ETPs. Historically, it has been advantageous to save monthly in a crypto asset such as Bitcoin, which is characterized by high growth potential and high volatility, even if this naturally is no guarantee of future returns. Through monthly savings one avoids trying to time the market and instead builds up a long-term exposure to Bitcoin or other crypto assets through regular accumulation every month,” says Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune.



These products are included in monthly savings:

WKN ISIN Name Underlying TER A4A5D4 SE0024738389 Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP Coinbase 50 Europe Index 0.95% A4A5D4 SE0021486156 Virtune XRP ETP XRP 1.49% A4AN8F SE0025012032 Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP Bitcoin 0.25% A4AGZQ SE0021309754 Virtune Staked Solana ETP Solana 0.95%



Monthly savings is now available through Finanzen.net Zero. It is possible to change your savings at any time and benefit from long-term, regular investing, without commission fees.



For more information and to get started with your monthly savings in Virtune’s ETPs, read more at this link: https://www.virtune.com/monthly-savings



If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com.

