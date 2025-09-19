Digital Mobile Radio Market Size to Hit USD 16.90 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Adoption for Public Safety | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Mobile Radio Market Size & Growth Insights:

The Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market size was valued at USD 6.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.90 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.26% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Rising Demand for Secure, Reliable Communication Drives Market Expansion

The constant demand for safe, dependable, and effective communication in mission-critical industries including utilities, public safety, and defense has further expanded the market for digital mobile radios. Thanks to features like stronger encryption, more range, and improved sound quality, DMR is becoming more and more popular among radios. The need is also driven by the transition of older analog systems to spectrum-efficient digital networks and the need to comply with changing regulatory requirements.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology Type

In 2024, Tier II (Conventional Trunked) DMR systems were valued to hold the maximum share of 48.7% owing to the low costs for deployment, less complex infrastructure requirements, and associated with small-to-medium scale operations. The Tier III (Trunked DMR) systems are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2025-2032 driven by increasing demand for Tier III (Trunked DMR) systems primarily from the public safety, defense and large-scale industrial sector.

By Frequency Band

In 2024, UHF (Ultra High Frequency) accounted for the highest share of 66.2% and the UHF segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2032. The growth is driven by the better penetration ability of its signals through urban structures, longer range at lower power, and superior obstruction penetration capability compared to VHF.

By Component Type

The segment hardware accounted with a of 70.3% digital mobile radio market share in 2024 due to high usage of DMR radios, repeaters, antennas, and base stations among others. During 2025-2032, software & services is to have the highest CAGR, facilitated by the increasing adoption of advanced features such as real-time tracking, remote device management, encryption upgrades, and predictive maintenance.

By End-Use Industry

Public Safety & Defense captured 37.3% in 2024, due to a comprehensive requirement for secure, reliable, and prompt communication support in emergency response and law enforcement, military operations, and disaster management. Transportation & Logistics is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2025-2032 owing to rising demand of real-time tracking, fleet management and route optimization.

Asia Pacific Held the Largest Share of 43.2% Due to Surging Infrastructure Development

Asia Pacific generated a major share at 43.2% in 2024, owing to swift urbanization, infrastructure development, and large-scale public safety projects. The growth rate of North America is estimated to be the highest with a CAGR over 2025–2032 due to early adoption of advanced communication solutions in public safety, defense, and transportation applications.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Motorola launched the SVX a combined body camera, speaker microphone, and AI assistant for law enforcement. Integrated with Motorola’s APX NEXT radios, the AI-powered Assist feature aims to reduce report-writing time by over 40%.

In March 2024, Tait introduced the rugged TP9900 portable, capable of operating across P25, DMR, and analog standards in various frequency bands. It enables seamless interoperation between public safety corps and other entities, such as schools, utilities, and transport organizations.

