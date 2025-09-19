HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the crypto industry, asset safety is the foundation of trust, users need clear evidence that their funds are fully protected. That’s where Proof of Reserve (PoR) comes in. By publishing verifiable on-chain data and reserve ratios, exchanges can demonstrate solvency and assure users that withdrawals are always backed by real assets.

What is Proof of Reserve?

Proof of Reserve is a mechanism by which a cryptocurrency exchange shows that it holds enough real, on-chain assets to fully cover the liabilities to its users. In other words, the exchange demonstrates: "All user balances = or < total reserves of the assets controlled."

A key part of this is reserve ratio, the proportion of assets the exchange holds versus what it owes. A 100% reserve ratio means the exchange has at least as much in reserve as it owes to users; >100% means over-reserved (more assets than liabilities).

Why the Reserve Ratio Matters to Users

For users, these are the implications:

Withdrawals are secure — If an exchange has 100% reserves (or more), risks of shortfall (not being able to meet withdrawal requests) are much lower.

Transparency & trust — Regular, verifiable proof encourages accountability. When users can check, say via a “Merkle Tree snapshot” or public wallet addresses, they know there is less risk of opaque practices.

Risk management — In the crypto world, risks include hacks, mis-management, misuse of funds. Proof of Reserve helps detect or deter misuse and acts as a signal a platform is managing its liabilities carefully.



CoinEx’s Current Proof of Reserve

Every month, CoinEx publishes its updated Proof of Reserve. But this isn’t just about numbers — it's about transparency, trust, and giving users the tools to understand how safe their assets are. CoinEx’s most recent Proof of Reserve (September 2025):

100% or higher reserves across all major assets, key tokens such as BTC (101.3%), CET (118.76%), USDT (108.46%), and USDC (113.66%)

across all major assets, key tokens such as BTC (101.3%), CET (118.76%), USDT (108.46%), and USDC (113.66%) Total verifiable on-chain assets: over USD 803 million

Verification supported by Merkle Tree audits and public wallet addresses



This consistent transparency highlights CoinEx’s professional and stable approach to asset safety.

CoinEx’s Long-Term Commitment to Security & Transparency

CoinEx has a proven history of prioritizing user asset security and investing in robust safeguards:

2022 — Merkle Tree audits introduced

CoinEx launched the “Merkle Tree” audit system for Proof of Reserve, becoming one of the earliest global exchanges to openly publish reserves and empower users with verifiable data.

2023 — Strategic alliance with SlowMist

CoinEx partnered with SlowMist, a leading blockchain security firm, to further enhance its infrastructure, security monitoring, and protection against threats.

Since 2022, CoinEx publishes monthly Proof of Reserve and maintains 100%+ reserves, above the industry average.



These milestones reflect a consistent brand principle: putting users first by making transparency and security non-negotiable.



Bottom Line: What This Means for You (the User)

You can have confidence that, as of latest published evidence, CoinEx has enough in reserve to meet all (or more than all) user obligations for major assets.



The over-reserve figures for several assets mean there's a buffer in case of adverse events (e.g. sudden demands or losses).



Transparency and methodology (Merkle Tree, publicly verifiable wallets, monthly updates) mean CoinEx’s claims are not just lip service, they are intended to be verifiable by users.



Takeaway

Proof of Reserve is more than a statistic: it is a commitment to user security, clarity, and trust. CoinEx’s monthly disclosures showing full or excess reserves, combined with clear, verifiable methods, demonstrate its professional, stable approach to protecting your assets.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

