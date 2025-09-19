Radio Frequency Components Market Size to Hit USD 124.70 Billion by 2032, Due to Surging Integration in 5G Infrastructure | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Radio Frequency Components Market size was valued at USD 44.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 124.70 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.89% during 2025-2032.”

Rapid 5G Rollout Smartphones IoT and GaN Technology is Driving the Market Growth

Rapid 5G network development and rollouts, which necessitate high-performance RF components to provide faster data rates and better connection, are some of the major market factors propelling the global market for radio frequency (RF) components. The need for small, dependable, and effective RF modules is expected to increase along with the growing use of smartphones, wearable technology, and Internet of Things devices. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the increase in investment in automotive electronics, particularly in the areas of connected and autonomous vehicles. Rapid market expansion is made possible by the emergence of technologically advanced materials like gallium nitride (GaN), which improve performance and boost power efficiency. The U.S. Radio Frequency Components Market growth is expanding driven by 5G deployments, increasing demand for high-end consumer electronics, and higher defense spending globally.

Get a Sample Report of Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8247

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Qorvo Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices Inc.

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed)

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TDK Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Amphenol RF

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Richardson RFPD Inc.

API Technologies Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

RF Components Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 44.22 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 124.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.89% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component Type (Filters, Power Amplifiers, Duplexers, Antennas, Resonators, and Oscillators)

• By Material (Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon, Gallium Nitride (GaN), Quartz, and Others)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, and Industrial Equipment)

• By Frequency Band (Low Frequency, Medium Frequency, High Frequency, and Very High Frequency)

Purchase Single User PDF of Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8247

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component Type

The Radio Frequency Components market was witnessed to be dominated by the filters segment in 2024, which had a notable share of 30.8%, owing to the importance of filters in providing signal clarity, reducing interference, and ensuring high performance of wireless communication systems. Antennas are projected to exhibit the highest growth throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2032 owing to rising penetration of IoT and Boosted connected vehicle to everything (V2X), and next-generation wireless networks.

By Material

The Radio Frequency Components market is led by Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) with a 37.7% market share in 2024, as a result of its high electron mobility as well as its efficiency in high-frequency and high-speed applications. Gallium nitride (Gan) is anticipated to grow at highest rate between 2025 and 2032 due to their benefits of GaN, including enhanced power density, improved thermal conductivity, and increased efficiency.

By Application

In 2024, Radio Frequency Components market in Consumer Electronics accounted for a dominant market share of 43.4%, due to high adoption of smart phones, tablets, laptops and wearables.

By Frequency Band

In 2024, High Frequency held the highest Radio Frequency Components market share of 31.3% attributed due to its significance in RF applications in advanced communication system, radar, and satellite systems.

Asia Pacific Held the Dominant Share of 39.6% Due to High Demand for Consumer Electronics

Asia Pacific held the largest share of Radio Frequency Components in 2024, accounting for 39.6%, due to high demand for consumer electronics, rapid deployment of 5G networks, and increased IoT and automotive applications. Strong investment in the 5G infrastructure market, aerospace, and automotive, and defense sectors position North America as a key region in Radio Frequency Components.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on RF Components Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8247

Recent Developments:

In September 2024, Broadcom partnered with Tower Semiconductor to develop RF front-end modules for Wi-Fi 7 applications, utilizing advanced 300mm radio frequency silicon-on-insulator (RFSOI) technology.

Broadcom partnered with Tower Semiconductor to develop RF front-end modules for Wi-Fi 7 applications, utilizing advanced 300mm radio frequency silicon-on-insulator (RFSOI) technology. In February 2024, Qualcomm unveiled its most advanced 5G modem-RF system, integrating artificial intelligence to enhance 5G performance and enable the next generation of wireless connectivity.

Exclusive Sections of the Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you track the percentage of smartphones integrating advanced RF front-end modules, the pace of adoption in 5G-enabled devices, and component density in IoT systems.

– helps you track the percentage of smartphones integrating advanced RF front-end modules, the pace of adoption in 5G-enabled devices, and component density in IoT systems. MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN BENCHMARKS – helps you understand global production shares, semiconductor yield rates, and delivery lead times across key regions, highlighting efficiency and potential bottlenecks.

– helps you understand global production shares, semiconductor yield rates, and delivery lead times across key regions, highlighting efficiency and potential bottlenecks. APPLICATION-SPECIFIC USAGE INDEX – helps you evaluate penetration in automotive telematics, aerospace & defense integration levels, and distribution across consumer electronics versus industrial applications.

– helps you evaluate penetration in automotive telematics, aerospace & defense integration levels, and distribution across consumer electronics versus industrial applications. PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you measure improvements in power efficiency, signal loss reduction, and component longevity, providing technical benchmarks for next-gen RF systems.

– helps you measure improvements in power efficiency, signal loss reduction, and component longevity, providing technical benchmarks for next-gen RF systems. 5G & IoT GROWTH DRIVERS – helps you uncover the demand surge fueled by 5G rollouts and IoT expansion, identifying high-growth opportunities across industries.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.