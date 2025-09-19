CoinEx: User-Centric Approach to Building Trust and Value in the Crypto World

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past decade, the crypto industry has experienced dramatic ups and downs: from the birth of Bitcoin to the diversification of blockchain applications, from cycles of bull and bear markets to the steady progress of regulation. Amid this turbulence, many exchanges have quickly risen and just as quickly disappeared. The ones that stand the test of time are those that put users and trust first.

Since its founding in 2017, CoinEx has adhered to a philosophy of prudence, transparency, and long-termism. With a global user base of over 10 million, it is not just an exchange but a builder of a complete crypto ecosystem—demonstrating the social value of blockchain through both its business operations and charitable initiatives.

I. Transparency and Stability: The CoinEx Survival Philosophy

In the crypto space, transparency and security are the primary criteria for users when choosing a platform. Statistics show that in the past five years, more than 40 exchanges have exited the market due to mismanagement or security breaches. CoinEx has remained stable amid such turmoil, largely because it established a transparent Proof of Reserve system early on.

By publishing reserve asset disclosures every month, CoinEx not only fulfills users’ trust requirements but also sets an industry benchmark. In a risk-prone environment, “stability” has become its defining brand value—assuring users that their assets are visible, auditable, and verifiable.

II. Expanding the Ecosystem: More Than Just an Exchange

Today, leading exchanges pursue a “trading + ecosystem” strategy. CoinEx’s approach stands out with its comprehensive structure:

CoinEx Exchange : Covers spot, futures, and financial services, supporting hundreds of crypto assets.



: Covers spot, futures, and financial services, supporting hundreds of crypto assets. CoinEx Wallet : A decentralized multi-chain wallet that enables secure storage and seamless transfers.



: A decentralized multi-chain wallet that enables secure storage and seamless transfers. CoinEx Earn : Flexible savings and fixed-term products tailored to users with varying risk appetites.



: Flexible savings and fixed-term products tailored to users with varying risk appetites. CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC) : A self-developed high-performance public chain supporting DApp deployment and blockchain innovation.



: A self-developed high-performance public chain supporting DApp deployment and blockchain innovation. CoinEx Charity: A public welfare initiative advancing education, environmental protection, and digital inclusion, bringing blockchain’s value into real-world impact.



This three-pronged strategy—financial services + technological ecosystem + social responsibility—creates a strong competitive edge for CoinEx.

III. Simplicity for All: Democratizing Global Access

Globally, more than 60% of potential crypto users are deterred by technical barriers. CoinEx’s philosophy of “Making Crypto Simple” is designed to lower these entry barriers:

Intuitive UI design allows beginners to easily complete trades.



allows beginners to easily complete trades. Clear product logic eliminates the confusion of complex financial jargon.



eliminates the confusion of complex financial jargon. Inclusive growth in emerging markets—such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America—ensures more people can access and use crypto assets.



This simplified experience has earned CoinEx strong word-of-mouth recognition and positioned it uniquely against giants like Binance, OKX, and Bybit.

IV. Responsibility and Charity: The Brand’s Soft Power

The other half of brand influence lies in corporate responsibility. Since its inception, CoinEx Charity has rolled out projects across multiple countries and regions:

Educational empowerment : Donating Starlink internet equipment and learning resources in the Philippines, Africa, and beyond, helping to bridge the digital divide.



: Donating Starlink internet equipment and learning resources in the Philippines, Africa, and beyond, helping to bridge the digital divide. Environmental initiatives : Launching tree-planting and wetland restoration drives in India and Africa to support sustainability.



: Launching tree-planting and wetland restoration drives in India and Africa to support sustainability. Emergency relief: Providing timely aid and supplies in response to natural disasters.



Such initiatives not only shape CoinEx’s image as a responsible brand but also make it one of the few crypto companies that demonstrate genuine warmth and human care.

V. Industry Comparison and Future Outlook

Compared with other top exchanges, CoinEx’s brand philosophy shows unique differentiation:

Prudent growth over reckless expansion — Unlike some aggressive competitors, CoinEx prioritizes user experience and compliance.

Balanced ecosystem development — Wallet, blockchain, and charity progress together, avoiding dependence on a single business line.

Long-termism — Emphasizing brand building and social responsibility instead of short-term profit maximization.



Looking ahead, CoinEx will continue to put users at the center, strengthen its global compliance framework, explore more Web3 applications, and evolve into a global crypto brand with both business and social value.

Conclusion

CoinEx’s brand journey is a living testament to the power of long-termism. From transparent operations to ecosystem expansion, from simplifying user experience to embracing social responsibility, it shows how an exchange can transcend its transactional role to become a bridge between industry and society.

In the fast-changing world of crypto, CoinEx demonstrates through action that the most trustworthy brands are not the sprinters chasing short-term trends, but the marathoners who stay true to their mission.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

