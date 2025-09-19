IoT in Consumer Electronics Market Size to Surpass USD 198.86 Billion by 2032, at 16.30% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT in Consumer Electronics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The IoT in Consumer Electronics Market size was valued at USD 59.59 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 198.86 billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 16.30% over 2025-2032.”

Surging Adoption of AI-based Data Analytics Augment Market Expansion

seamless automation, suggestions, and predictive insights driven by AI-enabled analytics and machine learning that permeate a network of interconnected gadgets, ranging from wearables to smart kitchen appliances. Customers' need for individualized experiences across industries is driving manufacturers to use the Internet of Things to expand the intelligence of their gadgets. Smart energy management systems, wearables for the next generation of healthcare, and AI-based voice assistants are examples of innovations that demonstrate the trend toward personalization that appeals to all. AI is a major enabler for the consumer electronics IoT market since it boosts customer happiness while offering different avenues for income generation.

Get a Sample Report of IoT in Consumer Electronics Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8276

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Google LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Sony Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Cisco Systems Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

HP Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Philips

Bosch Smart Home GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Fitbit

IoT in Consumer Electronics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 59.59 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 198.86 Billon CAGR CAGR of 16.30% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Smartphones, Printers, Wearable Devices, Smart TV, Kitchen Appliances and Others)

• By Application (Personal and Professional)

• By Technology (Near Field Communication (NFC), LoRaWAN, RFID, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Others)

• By Connectivity (Wired and Wireless)

Purchase Single User PDF of IoT in Consumer Electronics Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8276

Key Industry Segmentation

By Connectivity

Wireless connectivity generated largest revenue share of over 71.80% In 2024, and is expected to grow at fastest CAGR Of 16.44% during 2024–2032. This growth is driven by the technologies that broadly support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G technologies for seamless connectivity and user convenience.

By Product Type

In 2024, Smartphones accounted for the maximum revenue share of around 34.10% of the overall market as They are the center of the IoT integration, offering the new way for connection and manageability of many smart devices above them. Wearable Devices is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 17.81% during the period 2024–2032 due to the high consumer demand for fitness tracking and real-time health monitoring and personalized digital experiences continues to fuel their rapid growth.

By Application

In 2024, personal applications accounted for the largest revenue share in the IoT in Consumer Electronics Market, which is approximately 68%. This dominance is aided by massive individual usage of smartphones, wearables, smart TV and smart home devices. The Professional segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR at around 16.33% during the period 2024–2032. This growth is being led by an uptick in the deployment of Internet of Things solutions in enterprises, remote operations, and smart office environments.

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) held highest revenue share, more than 32.20% in the IoT in Consumer Electronics Market, and is also expected to grow at a maximum CAGR, more than 17.42% by 2024–2032. Consumer-facing IoT devices utilize AI to automate numerous tasks, provide voice commands, predictive analytics, and personalized experiences.

Asia Pacific Held the Largest Share of 36.20% in 2024; North America is Expected to Grow Significantly in the Market over 2025-2032

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of IoT in Consumer Electronics Market at around 36.20% in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at the CAGR of approximately 17.08% during 2024–2032. The dominance of the region can be attributed to large smartphone and wearable consumer base, large manufacturing bases, and government support for digitization in the region.

North America holds a significant position in the IoT in Consumer Electronics industry due to large scale adoption of smart home smart electronics, wearables and connected consumer devices.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on IoT in Consumer Electronics Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8276

Recent News:

In July 2025, Apple introduced a Sleep Apnea detection feature through a software update in Australia for Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models.

Apple introduced a Sleep Apnea detection feature through a software update in Australia for Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models. In August 2024, Google launched the 4th-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, featuring a borderless design, Matter support, outdoor temperature sensing, and a Soli-based presence sensor.

Exclusive Sections of the IoT in Consumer Electronics Market Report (The USPs):

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand device adoption, usage efficiency, and lifecycle parameters such as energy consumption and average lifespan.

– helps you understand device adoption, usage efficiency, and lifecycle parameters such as energy consumption and average lifespan. R&D AND INNOVATION PIPELINE – helps you track expenditure patterns, breakthrough patents, and intellectual property trends shaping the next wave of IoT consumer electronics.

– helps you track expenditure patterns, breakthrough patents, and intellectual property trends shaping the next wave of IoT consumer electronics. INVESTMENT & FUNDING LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze capital inflows, funding dynamics, and strategic investments driving product innovation and market expansion.

– helps you analyze capital inflows, funding dynamics, and strategic investments driving product innovation and market expansion. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK – helps you assess evolving regulations, country-specific policies, and product-wise compliance benchmarks influencing IoT device development.

– helps you assess evolving regulations, country-specific policies, and product-wise compliance benchmarks influencing IoT device development. DATA PRIVACY & SECURITY COMPLIANCE – helps you evaluate adherence to global and regional privacy standards, highlighting risks and opportunities in consumer trust and product adoption.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.