CoinEx Charity Launches Global Blockchain-Powered Social Impact Campaign for 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx Charity has announced the launch of its 2025 global social impact campaign, furthering its mission to use blockchain technology as a force for good. Building on initiatives in education, climate action, and disaster relief, the campaign will expand efforts to bridge the digital divide, promote ecological restoration, and deliver faster, more transparent aid worldwide. Since its establishment in 2021, CoinEx Charity has embraced the theme “Bridge to Hope,” transforming blockchain’s core values—transparency, inclusivity, and borderless accessibility—into real-world solutions for some of today’s most pressing social challenges.

Over the past decade, global discourse has been dominated by pressing social issues such as educational equity, climate change, the digital divide, and social resilience. In each of these areas, blockchain is beginning to demonstrate its potential—not just as a tool for financial innovation, but as a new kind of infrastructure for driving sustainable development.

Educational Equity and the Digital Divide: Giving Visibility to the Marginalized

Educational equity is a cornerstone of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4). Yet in the Global South, hundreds of millions of children still lack access to basic educational resources. Leveraging blockchain’s ability to move funds across borders quickly and transparently, CoinEx Charity ensures that aid flows directly to those who need it most.

In the Philippines, between 2023 and 2025, CoinEx Charity donated five Starlink satellite internet terminals, along with printers and other resources, to schools in remote areas such as the Agusuhin School in Subic. For many students, this was their first time accessing high-speed internet and digital education tools. Blockchain’s transparent ledger ensures that every dollar donated can be tracked from source to delivery, addressing the inefficiencies and trust gaps often found in traditional charitable systems.

This is more than charity—it is a technological response to the global digital divide.

Climate Change and Ecological Restoration: A New Model for Community Participation

Climate change is among the most urgent global challenges. Traditional environmental projects often face limited oversight and accountability. Blockchain’s traceability and transparency bring new possibilities for long-term monitoring and public trust.

In 2025, CoinEx Charity partnered with India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to plant 2,000 palm seeds along the Ambattur Lake in Chennai, supporting the “Green India Mission” and the Tamil Nadu Wetland Protection Program. CoinEx is working to record these planting activities on blockchain, creating a transparent “seed-to-forest” lifecycle that can be tracked and verified by the public.

This model is also expanding into Africa, where CoinEx Charity plans to plant 100,000 trees over the next three years, making ecological restoration measurable and accountable. Here, blockchain evolves from being a financial ledger into becoming an ecological ledger, supporting the global fight against climate change.

Disaster Response and Social Resilience: Faster and More Transparent Aid

In an era of increasingly frequent natural disasters, social resilience is more important than ever. When disasters strike, speed and transparency in aid delivery can make all the difference.

During the devastating typhoon in the Philippines in 2024, CoinEx Charity utilized blockchain’s ability to facilitate low-cost, cross-border payments to mobilize resources almost instantly. Funds were quickly converted into equipment and supplies, including internet devices, which were delivered to disaster-stricken schools to restore connectivity and resume classes. Compared to traditional aid models, blockchain-enabled transfers cut delays significantly, enhancing both the efficiency and credibility of relief efforts.

From Social Challenges to Blockchain Value: A Case of Technology for Good

Whether it is educational equity, environmental protection, or disaster relief, CoinEx Charity demonstrates a unifying principle: blockchain can make social solutions more direct, more transparent, and more trustworthy.

It removes geographic barriers, enabling global resources to flow where they are needed most.



It ensures transparency in charitable processes, rebuilding public trust in philanthropy.



It increases the efficiency of aid, delivering support to vulnerable groups more quickly.



It transforms corporate responsibility into long-term commitment, reshaping how the crypto industry is perceived.



CoinEx Charity is showing the world that blockchain is not just a cold financial instrument—it is a new kind of social infrastructure capable of serving humanity. Between global social challenges and the crypto industry, it builds a genuine “Bridge to Hope.”

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

