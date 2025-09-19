CHENNAI, India, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the blazing summer sun at Ambattur Lake, Tamil Nadu, 200 officers from India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 50 volunteers planted 2,000 palm seeds. While the event marked another milestone in India’s “Green Mission,” it also carried a global signal: a cryptocurrency exchange was quietly reshaping the narrative of an industry often criticized for greed and speculation.

The initiative was part of CoinEx Charity ’s “Bridge to Hope” program, launched in 2021 by global exchange CoinEx. Over the past three years, its projects have spanned 20+ countries and regions, covering education, environmental restoration, and disaster relief. The underlying question it attempts to answer is simple yet profound: Can blockchain do more than create wealth — can it create social value?

Education: From Philippine Classrooms to African Villages

One of CoinEx Charity’s earliest and most impactful interventions has been in the education sector.

Connecting Classrooms in the Philippines

In 2023, CoinEx Charity donated Starlink satellite internet terminals and printers to Agusuhin School in Subic. Before then, teachers relied on outdated printed materials, and students had no access to online resources. With Starlink in place, more than 3,000 teachers and students gained access to real-time educational content.

By 2025, five such terminals had been deployed across the Philippines, fundamentally changing the learning experience in remote regions. “It’s not just a donation—it’s an entry into the digital era,” noted a local school official.

First Computer Lessons in Africa

Between 2022 and 2024, CoinEx Charity supplied computers and digital learning resources to 10 schools in Benin and Nigeria. For over 5,000 students, it marked their first interaction with a computer. Some schools even launched basic IT classes, giving children skills that could reshape their future opportunities.

Analysis: Unlike traditional aid, these projects use blockchain-powered transparency to ensure every dollar of funding is traceable, addressing long-standing “black box” problems in global education aid.

Environment: Blockchain Meets Ecological Restoration

CoinEx Charity has also invested heavily in ecological projects, linking blockchain’s transparency with community-driven environmental action.

Restoring Ambattur Lake, India

The August 2025 project at Ambattur Lake saw 2,000 palm seeds planted, directly integrated into the Green India Mission and Tamil Nadu’s wetland protection plan. Within three years, the palms are expected to form a natural barrier reducing soil erosion and supporting biodiversity.

Africa’s 100,000-Tree Goal

In 2023, CoinEx Charity launched a three-year plan to plant 100,000 trees across Africa. By the end of 2024, 28,000 had already been planted in Kenya and Uganda. The initiative aims to establish a blockchain-based “eco-ledger” to record tree planting and maintenance, ensuring accountability and preventing tokenistic “one-off tree planting.”

Analysis: Environmental NGOs often face challenges with funding misuse and poor accountability. Blockchain’s ability to create immutable, auditable records could redefine how ecological projects are managed and trusted.

Disaster Relief: Speed and Transparency in Action

Natural disasters often expose the inefficiencies of traditional aid. Here, CoinEx Charity’s blockchain-enabled approach has proven decisive.

Philippines Typhoon (2024): CoinEx Charity rapidly deployed funds via crypto payments, reducing transfer delays by over 40% , restoring connectivity and learning in five schools within two weeks.



CoinEx Charity rapidly deployed funds via crypto payments, reducing transfer delays by over , restoring connectivity and learning in five schools within two weeks. Turkey Earthquake (2023): CoinEx Charity provided emergency supplies, temporary shelters, and educational materials for thousands of displaced people. Local NGOs highlighted the speed and transparency of funds as a “new model for global relief.”



Analysis: The combination of borderless crypto payments and transparent fund tracking addresses two chronic issues in disaster aid — delays and trust deficits.

Industry Context: From Wealth Myths to Responsibility Narratives

The crypto industry has long battled reputational challenges, amplified by scandals like FTX. In this context, CoinEx’s strategy is notable: rather than chasing aggressive expansion, it is embedding charity as a long-term strategic pillar.

At events like Token2049 Singapore and Coinfest Asia Bali, CoinEx has deliberately spotlighted its charitable projects alongside its trading products. While Binance focuses on scale and OKX emphasizes compliance, CoinEx differentiates itself through long-termism and consistent global charity work.

This is more than branding; it represents an attempt to shift crypto’s narrative from wealth creation to social responsibility.

Commentary: Blockchain as Social Infrastructure

The CoinEx Charity model illustrates blockchain’s potential beyond finance:

Transparency: Immutable ledgers ensure that every donation and its use can be publicly verified.



Immutable ledgers ensure that every donation and its use can be publicly verified. Efficiency: Cross-border crypto payments slash delays, getting funds where they’re needed, when they’re needed.



Cross-border crypto payments slash delays, getting funds where they’re needed, when they’re needed. Inclusivity: By targeting underserved communities — rural schools, fragile ecosystems, disaster zones — blockchain directly addresses social inequities.



This reframing positions blockchain not only as a financial tool but also as a social infrastructure for global problem-solving.

Conclusion: Facts Over Slogans

CoinEx Charity’s record is not theoretical — it is built on tangible actions:

5 Starlink terminals in the Philippines , changing education for over 3,000 students.



, changing education for over 3,000 students. 2,000 palm trees at Ambattur Lake , integrated into a national ecological plan.



, integrated into a national ecological plan. 28,000 trees planted in Africa , toward a 100,000-tree target.



, toward a 100,000-tree target. Faster disaster relief in the Philippines and Turkey, cutting response delays by over 40%.



These are not marketing slogans but concrete interventions that reshape communities and redefine crypto’s role in society. CoinEx’s approach demonstrates that blockchain enterprises can be more than speculative platforms: they can be bridges of hope.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

