TTM Technologies, Inc. Expands Ultra Small Radio Frequency Components Offering for Telecom, Test and Measurement, and COTS Mil-Aero Applications

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) continues to innovate in the field of Radio Frequency & Specialty (“RF&S”) components with the introduction of new ultra small RF crossover and splitter components. Building on TTM’s commitment to meet the evolving demands within the Telecom, Test and Measurement, and Commercial Off-the-Shelf (“COTS”) Mil-Aero sectors, these latest offerings further enhance our product lineup.

Ultra Small Low-Profile DC- 40GHz RF-RF Cross Over: Designed for layout simplification, the XMX00400R-02 is a compact crossover that supports a reduced layer count with a surface-mount technology design. It is capable of 2W CW power handling and an insertion loss from DC-18GHz of 0.4dB and 18GHz - 40GHz of 0.8dB. Ideal for mmWave applications, its high-frequency and tiny form factor can be implemented in any location where space saving, layout efficiency, and density demand it.

0805 DC - 40GHz Ultra Broadband 2 Way 6dB Splitter: Distinguished by its embedded resistive elements, the XRS00400J1-30 combines small size with exceptional integration. Designed for ADC-DAC splitting or combining the analog inputs for clocking systems, signal chains, passively instead of a buffer. It has a transmission loss of 6.7dB, an estimated return loss of 18dB, and an estimated insertion loss of 0.8dB from 18GHz-40GHz, addressing broadband Analog/Digital splitting needs. It is also suitable for broad Test and Measurement applications and COTS Mil-Aero applications.

All parts have been subjected to rigorous Xinger® qualification testing, and all units have been 100% RF tested. For more information on the availability, to view technical documents, or to find a stocking distributor, please visit ttm.com.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.