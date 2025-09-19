Computer Aided Detection Market Size to Reach a Valuation of USD 1439.87 Million by 2032 Owing to the Surging Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Globally | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Aided Detection Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per S&S Insider Research, The global Computer Aided Detection Market is poised for significant expansion, with a valuation of USD 901.22 million in 2025E, projected to reach USD 1,439.87 million by 2033. This translates into a CAGR of 6.04% during 2026–2033, highlighting the growing role of AI-powered imaging solutions in early disease detection.

In the United States, the market reflects similar momentum. The U.S. Computer Aided Detection Market, valued at USD 357.90 million in 2025E, is expected to grow to USD 568.81 million by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 5.97%. Increasing breast cancer screenings, federal support for AI-driven medical technologies, and integration of CAD in clinical workflows are key factors driving this growth.





Increasing Screening Programs and Awareness Propel Market Growth

The computer aided detection (CAD) market is significantly driven by increasing screening programs and growing awareness about early disease detection. Government and private initiatives for breast, lung, colorectal, and other cancer screenings are encouraging hospitals and Diagnostic Centers to adopt CAD systems. Rising patient awareness about the importance of timely diagnosis is prompting healthcare providers to integrate AI-powered CAD solutions, improving accuracy, workflow efficiency, and overall preventive healthcare outcomes. A major opportunity for the computer aided detection (CAD) market lies in the rising demand for early disease detection. Increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of preventive healthcare is driving hospitals and Diagnostic Centers to adopt CAD systems.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Computer Aided Detection Market Report are

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

iCAD, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Medtronic plc

ContextVision AB

Carestream Health

Riverain Technologies

Qure.ai

Infervision

Zebra Medical Vision

Lunit Inc.

Koios Medical

RadNet, Inc.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Computer Aided Detection Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 901.22 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 1439.87 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.04 % From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The Machine Learning-Based CAD segment accounted for the highest share of 40.87% in the year 2025E, due to its ability to analyze large imaging datasets, improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce false positives, and support radiologists with efficient, AI-driven detection across multiple imaging modalities. The serology tests platforms segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.53% during the predicted period from 2026-2033, due to superior accuracy, AI-driven predictive analysis, enhanced image interpretation, and widespread adoption in radiology and oncology.

By Imaging Modalities

The mammography segment dominated the computer aided detection market with a revenue share of about 33.88% in 2025E, due to increasing breast cancer prevalence, government screening programs, rising patient awareness, and adoption of advanced 3D imaging and tomosynthesis. The tomosynthesis nuclear imaging segment will grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 6.83% CAGR between 2026 and 2033, due to advanced 3D imaging, improved lesion detection, rising cancer screening initiatives, and increased adoption of AI-assisted diagnostics.

By Application

The Breast Cancer segment was estimated to be the largest revenue generator with an approximate 34.89% of the total market share in 2025E, due to rising breast cancer incidence, and widespread mammography and tomosynthesis screening programs. Lung Cancer segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of around 6.81%, by 2026-2033, due to increasing lung cancer prevalence, rising low-dose CT screening adoption, and AI-enabled CAD systems improving early detection and diagnostic accuracy in high-risk populations.

By End-User

The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the computer aided detection market at around 57.85%in 2025E, due to high patient volumes, multi-specialty imaging departments and increasing demand for early disease detection. The Diagnostic Centers segment will have the highest CAGR of nearly 6.53% during 2026–2033, due to rising standalone imaging facilities, increasing adoption of AI-driven detection tools, and growing demand for faster, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic services

Computer Aided Detection Market Key Segments

By Imaging Modalities

Mammography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Tomosynthesis Nuclear Imaging

Others

By Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Others

By Technology

Machine Learning-Based CAD

Deep Learning-Based CAD

Traditional CAD

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

North America Dominated the Market in 2024 with 46.60% Share; Asia Pacific is Projected to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Market

North America dominates the computer aided detection market with a market share of 46.60% 2025E, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of cancers and chronic diseases, and early adoption of AI and deep learning technologies. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the computer aided detection market, registering a CAGR of 6.94 % over the forecast period, due to rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing government initiatives for cancer and chronic disease screening, and rising patient awareness about early diagnosis.

Recent News:

In April 2025 , Siemens Healthineers launched AI-Rad Companion Chest CT, an advanced AI-powered CAD tool for automated lung and cardiovascular analysis, improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency in clinical settings.

, Siemens Healthineers launched AI-Rad Companion Chest CT, an advanced AI-powered CAD tool for automated lung and cardiovascular analysis, improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency in clinical settings. In January 2025, GE Healthcare introduced Revolution Apex AI, a CAD-enhanced imaging platform integrating deep learning algorithms for early cancer detection and predictive analytics across oncology and cardiology imaging.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand the number of hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers deploying CAD, growth in CAD-enabled procedures, and adoption rates across public vs. private institutions.

– helps you understand the number of hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers deploying CAD, growth in CAD-enabled procedures, and adoption rates across public vs. private institutions. TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION INDEX – helps you track the share of AI/deep learning-based CAD systems versus traditional models, as well as software-only vs. integrated solutions, highlighting innovation trends.

– helps you track the share of AI/deep learning-based CAD systems versus traditional models, as well as software-only vs. integrated solutions, highlighting innovation trends. DIAGNOSTIC PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you measure average accuracy improvements achieved through CAD, offering insights into clinical value and reliability across applications.

– helps you measure average accuracy improvements achieved through CAD, offering insights into clinical value and reliability across applications. APPLICATION & MODALITY DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you analyze CAD usage by imaging modality (X-ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, PET) and procedure growth in oncology, cardiology, and neurology.

– helps you analyze CAD usage by imaging modality (X-ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, PET) and procedure growth in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. REGULATORY & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate country-wise regulatory approvals, insurance/government reimbursement coverage, and average regulatory clearance timelines.

– helps you evaluate country-wise regulatory approvals, insurance/government reimbursement coverage, and average regulatory clearance timelines. EMERGING MARKET UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you compare CAD adoption rates in developed vs. emerging regions, identifying untapped opportunities for expansion.

