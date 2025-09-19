Cellulite Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 5.19 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Aesthetic Solutions | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellulite Treatment Market Size & Growth Outlook

As per S&S Insider Research, the global Cellulite Treatment Market was valued at USD 2.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.47% between 2025 and 2032. The U.S. Cellulite Treatment market alone was worth USD 711.91 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.54%, owing to culture embedded in aesthetics and self-care amongst the region.





The trajectory of growth in the market is accompanied by the preference of the consumers shifting towards the non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures along with continuous device innovation in the FDA-approved devices and devices. The mounting societal focus on body shape and contour, popularly driven by the media and lifestyle inclination, is identified as one of the key factors responsible for the increasing search for quick, safe and cost-effective cellulite reduction treatment procedures.

Segmentation Analysis

By Treatment Procedure

The global non-invasive procedures segment led the market in 2024, controlling 62.52% of total revenue. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.09% from 2023 to 2030 due to the accessibility and convenience of these treatments, as well as the preference for no downtime." Radiofrequency, ultrasound, acoustic wave and laser therapy have gained increasing popularity due to their established efficacy and safety (4). Products such as Emtone®, Venus Legacy® and Velashape® are fuelling market confidence which in turn drives adoption by med spas and dermatology clinics around the world.

By Type of Cellulite

In 2024, the largest share of 47.18% was accounted for by soft cellulite, although the highest growth rate was registered by hard cellulite with a CAGR of 12.57%. This is more common in women aged between 30–50, while demand is localized for treatments of thighs, buttocks, and arms areas. Because of these aspects, non-invasive technologies provide effective solutions attracting higher adoption rates from general clientele in clinics along with new home-use device categories.

By End-User

Specialty dermatology clinics captured the highest share of 54.90% in 2024 due to patient confidence surrounds, higher technologies, and FDA-critical processes performed by licensed professionals. On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is projected to be the most opportunistic segment among end-users, which is attributed to the rising demand for these cost-effective outpatient procedures, including subcision, laser-assisted lipolysis, etc. They're appealing to urban, time-limited demographics for their instant accessibility and short recovery time.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America accounted for 38.50% of the global market, due to well established healthcare infrastructure, high income population and accessibility to FDA approved technologies. The next most substantive markets are Europe, led by - not surprisingly - Germany, France, Italy and the UK, where a mature aesthetic culture, good access to advanced dermatology infrastructure, and willingness to adopt new technology early ensures the region also continues to grow.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region (CAGR 11.26%) due to increasing disposable income, flourishing medical tourism in India, Thailand, South Korea and other destinations, and the growing number of younger population undergoing aesthetic procedures. Growth is stable in Latin America with promising markets in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina drawn by culturally rewarded body aesthetics with reasonably priced treatment compared to USA and Europe encouraging both native and foreign clientele. Economic restraints, unequal infrastructure, and cultural resistance in certain markets cause the Middle East & Africa to lag behind. Meanwhile, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to carve out niche growth across premium aesthetic care segments.

Recent News:

On 29 July 2024 , Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has received a medical device license issued by Health Canada to market the Venus Bliss MAX system in Canada. The Venus Bliss MAX was first available in the United States in early 2022 and subsequently offered in approved jurisdictions around the world.

, Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has received a medical device license issued by Health Canada to market the Venus Bliss MAX system in Canada. The Venus Bliss MAX was first available in the United States in early 2022 and subsequently offered in approved jurisdictions around the world. In February 2025, Lumenis and Cynosure hosted the inaugural Summit in Miami, Florida. Conducted by a renowned cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Anna Martinez, who is chairing the summit, the summit focused on next-generation laser therapies and technologies, radiofrequency (RF), and ultrasound-assisted treatments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PATIENT DEMOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS – helps you understand age, gender, and urban vs. rural differences in cellulite treatment adoption to identify target patient groups.

– helps you understand age, gender, and urban vs. rural differences in cellulite treatment adoption to identify target patient groups. TREATMENT TYPE PENETRATION – helps you analyze market share and growth of non-invasive, minimally invasive, and surgical treatments, along with patient preference rankings.

– helps you analyze market share and growth of non-invasive, minimally invasive, and surgical treatments, along with patient preference rankings. DEVICE VS. PROCEDURE SPLIT – helps you evaluate revenue contributions from devices and service-based procedures, supported by regional device sales and clinic adoption trends.

– helps you evaluate revenue contributions from devices and service-based procedures, supported by regional device sales and clinic adoption trends. TREATMENT FREQUENCY & RETENTION METRICS – helps you track the average number of sessions required, repeat treatment rates, and intervals between procedures.

– helps you track the average number of sessions required, repeat treatment rates, and intervals between procedures. MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – helps you uncover high-potential areas by combining treatment trends with patient demographics and clinic-level adoption insights.

