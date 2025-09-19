Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size to Hit USD 6.03 Billion by 2033 Due to Increasing Demand for Cell-based Research and Biopharmaceutical Production | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to S&S Insider, the Fetal Bovine Serum Market size was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2033, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.99% during 2026–2033. The global market continues to demonstrate strong momentum as biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and cell-based research activities expand worldwide.

In the United States, the fetal bovine serum market accounted for USD 647.43 million in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 13.90%. The growth trajectory underscores the critical role of FBS in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, stem cell research, and vaccine development.





Growth in Cell-Based Research Drive the Fetal Bovine Serum Market Growth

One of the main factors driving the global market for fetal bovine serum is cell-based research. FBS usage is significantly influenced by the growing utilization of stem cell research, CAR-T treatment, and regenerative human and animal vaccine manufacture. It is a crucial part of high-value treatments and scientific research involving mammalian cell culture, including drug development. The growth of stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and animal vaccine production have a particular impact on the global market for fetal bovine serum. The market for high-end FBS products is being driven by increased investment in tissue engineering, CAR-T treatments, and cutting-edge cell-based research. Labs and biopharma companies use FBS as a necessary supplement in mammalian cell culture applications, which are vital for drug discovery, customized human and animal vaccine production, and innovative therapeutic applications. This creates substantial growth opportunities for suppliers globally.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.12 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 6.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.99% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The standard FBS segment dominated the fetal bovine serum market with a revenue share of about 14.57% in 2025E, as it is used extensively in regular cell culture and research. Stem cell segment will grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 14.78% CAGR between 2026 and 2033, due to the growing demand for regenerative medicine, CAR-T treatments, and the advancement of stem cell technologies, and the requirement for high-quality, specialty-grade product.

By Application

Food segment was estimated to be the largest revenue generator with an approximate 58.80% of the total market share in 2025E, due to its crucial importance in mammalian cell growth, stem cell studies, drug screening tests. Human and animal vaccine production segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of around 14.92%, by 2026-2033, driven by increased global vaccine manufacturing, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, and expansion of biopharmaceutical production.

By Distribution Channel

The direct sales segment accounted for the highest share of revenues in the fetal bovine serum market at 50.84% in the year 2025E as manufacturers shipped directly to academic labs, biopharmaceutical companies, and CROs. The online sales platforms segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of approximately 14.57% during the predicted period from 2026-2033, due to convenience, low volume orders, fast sourcing for research labs, and ready availability of specialty FBS products.

By End-user

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the fetal bovine serum market at around 42.86% in 2025E, owing to the wide application of FBS in vaccine development, monoclonal antibody production, and cell therapy. The Contract Research Organizations (CRO) segment will have the highest CAGR of nearly 14.38% during 2026–2033, fueled by the outsourcing of preclinical research, drug discovery, and cell-based assays, accompanied by the rising demand for FBS in mammalian cell culture.

North America Dominated the Market with the Largest Market Share; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market

North America dominates the fetal bovine serum market with a market share of 40.60% 2025E, due to its well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, extensive academic and research infrastructure, and early adoption of specialty FBS products. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Fetal Bovine Serum market, registering a CAGR of 14.79% over the forecast period, owing to the growing biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, escalating academic research, and greater investment in regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies.

Recent News:

In March 2025 , Thermo Fisher expanded its FBS production capacity in North America, introducing high-purity stem cell-grade serum , supporting increased demand from regenerative medicine and biopharmaceutical research globally.

Thermo Fisher expanded its FBS production capacity in North America, introducing , supporting increased demand from regenerative medicine and biopharmaceutical research globally. In September 2024, GE Healthcare launched a new line of exosome-depleted FBS, enhancing cell therapy research reproducibility and strengthening its global supply network across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

