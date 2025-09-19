Bit Soft Joins Volaris Group, Strengthening Foodservice and Hospitality Portfolio

TORONTO and BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Soft, a leading provider of integrated hospitality technology in Romania, Hungary, France, and Bulgaria, has joined Volaris Group to support its long-term growth ambitions. This deal allows both companies to benefit from shared market knowledge. Bit Soft joins a stellar portfolio of companies leading the industry in innovation and can further strengthen Volaris’s leadership in the foodservice and hospitality sector.

Founded in 1994, Bit Soft provides integrated solutions for hotels, restaurants, and hospitality chains. Its offerings include Oracle and Protel property management systems (PMS), Simphony Point of Sale (POS) systems, and Breeze—its proprietary 360 degrees restaurant management system. Breeze features self-service kiosks, mobile platforms, Kitchen Display System (KDS), and a POS. The company serves many leading international and local brands like Burger King, KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut, City Grill and Ana Hotels.

The acquisition is driven by Bit Soft’s momentum and its goals to deepen its footprint in current markets and pursue new opportunities for geographic expansion. As part of Volaris Group’s growing foodservice and hospitality portfolio, Bit Soft will gain access to a global network of software companies and operational expertise, while preserving the autonomy and entrepreneurial culture that has driven its success.

“We built Bit Soft out of a passion for software development and the HoReCa industry. For 30 years, we have grown by continuously innovating and developing solutions to help this industry digitalize,” said Bogdan Stanciu, Founder and Managing Director of Bit Soft. “Our ambition is to become one of the leading players in Europe, and to achieve this, we need to take things to the next level and mature as an organization. Joining Volaris gives us access to supportive resources that can help. We’re excited about what the future holds, and we believe this deal can create lasting value for our customers, employees, and the wider Bit Soft community.”

A shared commitment to long-term customer success and innovation makes Bit Soft a natural fit for Volaris Group. Volaris is built around strengthening companies and employees alike, long-term.

“Bit Soft is an impressive business with a talented team and a deep understanding of the hospitality industry,” said Jeff Luchetti, Group Leader at Volaris Group. “We’re thrilled to welcome them into the Volaris network, and we are excited to support Bogdan’s vision for the future as Bit Soft’s forever invested owner.”

This acquisition reflects Volaris Group’s long-term commitment to investing in and growing mission-critical software businesses. Bit Soft joins a growing portfolio of foodservice and hospitality companies spanning North America and Europe.

About Bit Soft

Bit Soft is a Romania-based technology company specializing in integrated software solutions for the hospitality industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Bit Soft offers a full suite of modern tools for hotels, restaurants, and hospitality brands. Trusted by major international brands, the company serves customers across Romania and 9 other European countries, combining innovation with personalized service to help clients operate efficiently and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), Volaris is committed to a buy-and-hold-forever philosophy, enabling acquired companies to grow and thrive over the long term.

