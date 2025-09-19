Cloudastructure Launches MotionGi to Redefine Video Processing Efficiency

PALO ALTO, CA, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) an award-winning leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced the launch of MotionGi, a breakthrough video processing technology for its Cloud Video Recorders (CVRs) that dramatically reduces bandwidth requirements by eliminating the need for transcoding, while also lowering CPU utilization on the CVR itself. This advancement enables customers to support significantly more cameras per unit, resulting in lower deployment costs, simplified site operations, and an enhanced overall customer experience.

In early field tests, MotionGi has demonstrated up to a 50% reduction in bandwidth consumption while simultaneously delivering sharper, clearer video and ensuring complete, uninterrupted motion capture. This enhanced reliability and fidelity mark a significant advancement for both proactive crime deterrence and effective incident response.

The name MotionGi pays subtle homage to the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) uniform—the “gi”—a symbol of discipline, defense, and control. In the same spirit, Cloudastructure’s mission is to equip its global team of security professionals with smarter, more agile technology to protect customers and their assets with confidence.

The rollout is already delivering immediate gains in performance, scalability, and video quality, while also paving the way for future AI-driven edge capabilities. By leveraging advanced technologies such as the NVIDIA Jetson Orin, Cloudastructure is establishing the foundation for upcoming enhancements, including edge-based computer vision and faster event response times.

CEO James McCormick commented, “MotionGi not only elevates video quality and system performance today, it redefines what’s possible for the future of security technology. By dramatically reducing bandwidth and CPU requirements, we are empowering customers to scale faster, deploy more cost-effectively, and achieve greater reliability across their operations. MotionGi also paves the way for the next generation of AI-driven, edge-based capabilities, from advanced computer vision to real-time event response. Our vision is to deliver smarter, faster, and more proactive security solutions that not only respond to incidents, but actively help prevent them altogether. This innovation underscores Cloudastructure’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of intelligent security and delivering measurable value to our customers and shareholders.”

For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.

For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

