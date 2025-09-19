Glacier Fresh Expands Clean Water Mission with the Launch of 3G Countertop Water Purifier System

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh today announced the launch of the 3G Countertop Water Purifier System, a compact, stainless-steel filtration solution designed to make high-quality drinking water accessible and convenient for modern households and mobile lifestyles. Building on Glacier Fresh’s years of product development in residential and portable water filtration, this countertop water purifier system brings together a durable food-grade exterior, an advanced proprietary filtration stack, and a form factor that fits cleanly into kitchens, living rooms, RVs, and outdoor setups.

“Access to reliably clean drinking water remains a daily concern for many families,” said William Wu, Glacier Fresh CEO. “With the 3G water purifier system, we focused on designing a system that removes a broad spectrum of contaminants while remaining simple to use and long-lasting. It’s a practical step toward our broader mission: healthier homes and fewer single-use bottles.”

The design impetus: practical innovation born for real needs





The development of the 3G Countertop Water Purifier System was driven by a clear understanding of everyday challenges faced by consumers regarding water quality and accessibility. Whether dealing with concerns about contaminants like fluoride, heavy metals, or bacteria, or simply seeking a more convenient and eco-friendly alternative to bottled water, users needed a reliable solution.

Glacier Fresh designed the countertop filter system to address these pain points directly, leveraging its extensive experience in creating high-performance water filters, such as its renowned Gravity Water Filter known for its industry-leading 90% fluoride removal and 30% higher flow rate compared to market standards.

The countertop design eliminates the need for complex installation, making it ideal for various living situations, from apartments and small homes to RVs and outdoor use. It reflects a commitment to innovation that is both user-centric and sustainable, ensuring that everyone can enjoy clean, safe water without hassle.

Breakthrough Filtration technology: Elarisey™ Filtration Innovation





At the heart of the 3G water purifier system lies Glacier Fresh's proprietary Elarisey™ filtration technology, utilizing electrically charged nanofibers to achieve exceptional contaminant removal.

Elarisey™ filtration technology: Elarisey™ Filtration ensures the effective absorption and filtration of microorganisms, bacteria and viruses through positively charged nanofiber membranes, surpassing traditional mechanical filtration methods. Multi-stage protection: Advanced nanofiber technology effectively reduces a wide range of contaminants while maintaining excellent flow rates. Broad-spectrum contamination removal: Effectively reduces lead, permanent chemicals, microplastics, and over 50 other pollutants. Back to simplicity: Streamlined filtration approach that delivers superior water quality without complexity.





This layered approach mirrors the precision and effectiveness of nano-scale filtration concepts, providing users with water that is not only visually clear but also thoroughly purified from harmful microbes and chemical contaminants.

Material and craftsmanship: built for longevity and daily life

Glacier Fresh has built a reputation for durability and elegance in its products, and the 3G water purifier system is no exception. The system features a housing crafted from high-quality 304 stainless steel, known for its corrosion resistance and strength. This material choice ensures the purifier can withstand daily use and maintains a sleek, modern appearance that complements any kitchen or living space.

Every component, from the food-grade plastic fittings to the intuitive interface, is designed with user safety and convenience in mind. The system includes a visible water level indicator, allowing users to monitor supply easily without opening the unit. The craftsmanship underscores Glacier Fresh's commitment to quality, evident in its state-of-the-art production facility and over 30 patents held by the company.

Practical benefits: smart features for modern lifestyle





The 3G water purifier system offers significant practical benefits that align with modern lifestyle:

Zero installation: Plug-and-play operation, you just need to add water and go.

Plug-and-play operation, you just need to add water and go. Ample capacity: 3-gallon total capacity with separate chambers for filtered and unfiltered water.

3-gallon total capacity with separate chambers for filtered and unfiltered water. Smart filter life monitoring: Visual life data with percentage display indicates when filters need replacement.

Visual life data with percentage display indicates when filters need replacement. Eco-Friendly solution: By providing a reliable source of clean tap water, the system helps reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles, minimizing plastic waste and environmental impact.

By providing a reliable source of clean tap water, the system helps reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles, minimizing plastic waste and environmental impact. Emergency ready: Perfect for emergency situations with no electricity or plumbing required.

Perfect for emergency situations with no electricity or plumbing required. Health protection: Advanced nanofiber filtration ensures removal of harmful contaminants, safeguarding the whole family's water safety.





NanoGrav 3G: a great complement of Glacier Fresh`s product ecosystem





The introduction of the 3G countertop water purifier system enriches Glacier Fresh's comprehensive product lineup, which includes refrigerator water filters, under sink reverse osmosis system, RV filters, RV ROsystem, and water pitcher filters, etc. This ecosystem approach allows Glacier Fresh to meet diverse hydration needs across different aspects of consumers' lives.

This countertop water purifier system, with its unique countertop design and advanced filtration, fills a specific niche for users seeking a non-invasive, high-performance purification system. It shares the same core philosophy as other Glacier Fresh products: leveraging advanced technology, certified quality, and user-friendly design to deliver exceptional value.

About Glacier Fresh





Since 2015, Glacier Fresh has been dedicated to making healthy drinking water accessible to everyone. Trusted by families worldwide, Glacier Fresh is renowned for its advanced technology and high-quality filtration ingredients. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its state-of-the-art production facility and numerous innovations in water filtration. Glacier Fresh's products are certified by IAPMO and NSF/ANSI standards (42 & 53), ensuring the highest levels of quality and safety.

Driven by the vision of becoming a top hydration brand in the USA, Glacier Fresh continues to pioneer innovative solutions that promote wellness and sustainability. Experience the future of water purification with the new 3G Countertop Water Purifier System from Glacier Fresh—where innovation meets everyday life.

Website: https://www.glacierfreshfilter.com/

Media Contact:

William Wu, support@glacierfreshfilter.om

