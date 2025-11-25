Glacier Fresh Unveils Elarisey™: The All-in-One Filtration Technology for Next-Gen Water Purifiers

Paterson, NJ, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh, a leader in innovative water purification solutions, recently announced the launch of its proprietary Elarisey™ filtration technology, a groundbreaking advancement designed to redefine household water safety. Built on positively‑charged nanofiber membranes, Elarisey™ works passively (no electricity needed) to trap and remove a broad spectrum of threats – from bacteria and viruses to heavy metals, microplastics, PFAS chemicals, and more. This breakthrough addresses rising consumer concerns about tap water safety.





“Access to reliably clean drinking water remains a daily concern for many families,” said Glacier Fresh CEO William Wu. “Elarisey™ filtration technology was engineered to remove a broad spectrum of contaminants while remaining simple to use and long-lasting.” In other words, Glacier Fresh is bringing next‑generation purification into everyday kitchens and mobile lifestyles.

The inspiration: tackling modern water contaminants





Water contamination risks have evolved beyond sediment and heavy metals to include microscopic threats like viruses, bacteria, microplastics, and pharmaceutical residues. Conventional technologies, such as UV sterilization or reverse osmosis (RO), often rely on electricity, generate wastewater, or fail to remove certain pathogens effectively. For example, UV systems require consistent power and leave "blind spots" during water flow interruptions.





Drawing from innovations in positively charged nanofiltration membranes, the Elarisey™ filtration technology leverages natural nanofibers with permanent positive charges to attract and capture negatively charged pathogens. This approach aligns with industry trends toward electrochemical water treatment but eliminates the need for external power sources or chemical additives.

The science behind Elarisey™ technology: how it works





The Elarisey™ technology employs a multi-layered, folded structure:

1: Support layers: Made of high-porosity polypropylene (PP), the top and bottom layers ensure structural integrity and even airflow while protecting the functional core.

2: Natural nanofiber core: The heart of the technology, this layer features nanoscale fibers with a 3D porous network. Its surface is embedded with localized positive charges that create electrostatic fields to adsorb negatively charged viruses (e.g., influenza, coronaviruses) and bacteria.

Every drop from an Elarisey™ filter goes through three filtration mechanisms:

· Physical sieving: The dense fiber network blocks particles as small as 0.1 microns.

· Electrostatic adsorption: Positively charged fibers attract and immobilise pathogens without chemicals.

· Potential inactivation: Positive charges may disrupt microbial membranes, rendering pathogens inert.

The folded design increases the filtration surface area by 300% compared to flat membranes, enhancing contaminant contact time without compromising flow rate. Unlike RO systems, which waste water, or UV filters, which depend on electricity, Elarisey™ operates passively, making it ideal for emergencies, outdoor use, and regions with unstable power grids.

Product applications: from labs to living rooms





The Elarisey™ technology is not a distant promise; it is the core engine powering Glacier fresh`s current and next-generation water purifiers, meticulously designed to meet the real-world needs of modern households.





1: Glacier Fresh PC04 countertop water filter: the compact guardian

Already available on the market, the PC04 countertop water filter leverages the all-in-one Elarisey™ technology to effectively reduce over 99% of harmful contaminants, including lead, chlorine, bacteria, viruses, and microplastics. Furthermore, it features a zero-wastewater design, conserving water without sacrificing purification power, which aligns with eco-conscious values and helps reduce water bills.





2: Coolon countertop water purifier: the all-in-one hydration station

Building upon the success of the PC04, the upcoming Coolon water purifier (scheduled for launch in early 2026 ) is designed to be a comprehensive hydration station. While detailed performance specs will be available closer to its release, it is confirmed that the core of its filtration systems will be the advanced Elarisey™ technology. This ensures it will deliver the same foundation protection against a broad spectrum of contaminants, providing safe and great-tasting water.





These systems, from the straightforward PC04 to the feature-rich Coolon, demonstrate Glacier Fresh`s philosophy: leveraging groundbreaking science of Elarisey™ to create products that solve specific user problems — be it the need for installation-free safety, the desire for instant chilled water, or the freedom from plastic bottles and wasteful purification methods.





Industry impact: redefining water safety standards

The Elarisey™ technology is positioned to catalyze a paradigm shift in the water purification industry, moving beyond single-function health priorities. As consumers increasingly seek solutions that address both known and emerging contaminants — such as PFAS, microplastics, and pharmaceutical residues — the limitations of conventional technologies become apparent.





The technology`s core mechanism — combining physical sieving with electrochemical adsorption — enables targeted removal of diverse pollutants without relying on electricity or generating wastewater. This aligns with evolving regulatory standards, including the U.S. EPA`s recent PFAS regulations, while meeting consumer demand for mineral-retention filtration and compact, user-centric designs.

Elarisey™ technology: a new era of water safety





“Water purification should be seamless, safe, and sustainable — without compromise,” says Glacier Fresh Chief Engineer Dr. Hopkins. “With Elarisey™ filtration technology, we`re not just introducing another filter, we`re delivering confidence in every sip. ”





By uniting nature-inspired nanofibers with electro-adsorption science, Glacier Fresh has achieved what many strive toward: technology that protects without complicating. As the company expands its Elarisey™-powered systems, its vision remains clear: to make advanced water safe and efficient for all.

About Glacier Fresh





Founded in 2015, Glacier Fresh is dedicated to making safe, healthy drinking water accessible to everyone. Trusted by families worldwide, the company is known for advanced filtration technology and high-quality components. Its products are rigorously tested and certified to global standards (IAPMO-certified, meeting NSF / ANSI Standards 42, 53, etc.) Glacier Fresh combines cutting-edge research with consumer focus — from in-fridge filters and under-sink RO systems to innovative countertop purifiers.

Glacier Fresh — elevating home water safety through innovation.