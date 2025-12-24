Glacier Fresh Launches High-Performance Home Water Filtration Systems Ahead of Holiday Surge in Bottled Water Use

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh today announced the launch and seasonal rollout of its high-performance home water filtration systems, offering households a sustainable alternative to bottled water as holiday entertaining drives peak plastic consumption across the U.S. The company’s expanded lineup is designed to deliver cleaner, better-tasting water while helping families significantly reduce single-use plastic waste during Christmas and year-end celebrations.









The launch comes as industry data shows household waste increases by up to 25% during the holiday season, with bottled water usage reaching its highest levels of the year. Glacier Fresh’s new and upgraded filtration solutions aim to address this surge by making at-home filtered water a practical replacement for disposable bottles.

Filtered water at home, a simple switch with a big environmental impact





Glacier Fresh emphasizes that replacing bottled water with a high-quality filtration system is one of the easiest and most impactful sustainability choices a household can make during the holidays. Not only does it reduce plastic pollution, but it also helps families save money and enjoy a cleaner, fresher drinking experience.





Where most households rely on prepackaged bottled water for guests, Glacier Fresh`s filtration systems offer an alternative that delivers:

Up to 99% reduction in chlorine, sediment, microplastics, and common contaminants. Fresh taste is ideal for coffee, tea, holiday cocktails, and cooking. Significant long-term savings compared to buying bottles. Zero plastic bottle waste.“When your home is filled with guests, having a dependable source of clean water is essential,” Carter said. “Filtered water is better for the environment — and better for your wallet.”

Five ways families can reduce plastic waste this Christmas — with Glacier Fresh

1: Replace single-use bottled water with a Glacier Fresh filtration system

Glacier Fresh offers a variety of home water filtration solutions, including countertop gravity-fed systems (2.25G/3G series), under-sink RO systems, water filter pitchers and refrigerator replacement filters.





The U.S. purchases approximately 50 billion plastic water bottles per year, with many used only once and discarded. One Glacier Fresh pitcher filter can replace up to 300 single-use plastic water bottles, helping families significantly cut plastic waste during the holidays.

2: Use refillable jugs, glass pitchers, or stainless-steel bottles for guests





According to the Aquasana Water Quality Survey, 33% of U.S. adults report drinking bottled water daily, with another 23% drinking it several times a week. Pair your Glacier Fresh system with glass pitchers or stainless-steel carafes to serve filtered water to guests, replacing disposable bottles. This small habit can greatly reduce plastic waste, as Americans discard billions of plastic water bottles annually, especially during high-consumption holiday months.

3: Brew holiday beverages with filtered water

Using Glacier Fresh filtered water improves the taste of coffee, hot cocoa, cocktails, and soups, while eliminating any off-flavors from bottled or tap water. Switching to home-filtered water reduces the need for prepackaged plastic beverage containers.

4: Encourage guests to bring reusable bottles

For holiday gatherings, ask guests to bring reusable water bottles.Using reusable bottles and home filtration systems can reduce millions of tons of plastic waste annually. Combined with Glacier Fresh filtration systems, this simple action helps families reduce single-use plastics even further.

5: Cut back on bottled and packaged drinks

Instead of buying bottled water or other drinks in plastic packaging, families can make homemade iced water, sparkling water, or infused beverages using filtered water. Studies show that using home filtration systems can significantly reduce the environmental impact compared to bottled water, cutting both plastic waste and carbon emissions from production and transport.

Christmas are increasingly turning to at-home water solutions





Glacier Fresh reports a noticeable rise in customers seeking sustainable hydration options around the holidays. Sales of in-home filtration systems — particularly under-sink RO systems and refrigerator water filters — typically increase in late November and December. The brand attributes this pattern to a combination of:

More time spent cooking and entertaining.

Higher demand for great-tasting water.

Seasonal awareness of environmental impact.

Gift-giving trends centered on health and wellness.





“We`re seeing a shift in what families value,” said Carter. “People want solutions that protect their health and the planet. This holiday season, sustainability is becoming part of the celebration.”

A message of sustainability for the season of giving

Glacier Fresh encourages families to view sustainability not as a sacrifice, but as a gift — to the planet, to future generations, and to household budgets.





“This is a season of care, connection, and gratitude,” Carter said. “Choosing sustainable water habits is a simple yet powerful way to honour those values. Clean water is at the heart of every holiday moment — from cooking metals to raising a glass — and making greener choices today helps protect those moments for years to come.”

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh is a trusted brand dedicated to delivering cleaner, better-tasting water through advanced home filtration technologies. From refrigerator filters to reverse osmosis systems, the brand focuses on innovations, sustainability, and health — ensuring that every household can enjoy pure water without unnecessary waste.



