Boys & Girls Clubs of America Names McAllen,Texas Teen as 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Boys & Girls Clubs of America named Ximena from Boys & Girls Clubs of McAllen its 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year in a ceremony held at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles. Co-chaired by Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame Members, Alex Rodriguez, baseball legend, CEO of A-Rod Corp, Co-Chairman of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, and FOX MLB Analyst, and Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer of FOX Sports, the event honored six extraordinary teens from across the country for their outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to health and well-being.

The National Youth of the Year celebration showcases the inspiring stories of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. These standout youth serve as role models for their generations and represent the very best of America's communities. The National Youth of the Year serves as a teen spokesperson for millions of Club Kids, earning a $50,000 scholarship to support their life and career endeavors after high school, a new car, and many once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Being named National Youth of the Year is an incredible honor. My Boys & Girls Club wasn’t just a second home; it was the place where I found my voice, built confidence, and learned to advocate for my community. This recognition shows what’s possible when young people are supported and given opportunities to thrive. I’m proud to represent why America Needs Club Kids, because when we’re empowered to reach our full potential, we can change the world.” — Ximena, 2025–2026 National Youth of the Year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

A member of Boys & Girls Clubs of McAllen for nine years, Ximena has embraced every opportunity, from sports to volunteer work to her first job as a teen employee. Through the Club’s “Think, Learn, Create Change” advocacy program, she emerged as a leader, helping address the challenges faced by Mexican American families by sharing mental health resources, meeting with a state senator, and presenting before U.S. Congress at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Summit for America’s Youth. In finding her voice on the national stage, Ximena helped secure a grant for her Club and inspired her community with a vision for lasting change.

“We are thrilled to name Ximena as our National Youth of the Year, representing millions of Club Kids and the voice, spirit and hope of our country,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “All of our Youth of the Year finalists are shining examples of why America needs Club Kids: young people who are ready to lead, lift up others and shape a better future.”

Ximena accepted the honor before an audience that included Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Spokesperson Denzel Washington, alongside partners, supporters, and alumni. The evening, emceed by Entertainment Tonight co-host and longtime supporter Nischelle Turner, drew notable attendees such as actor and Club alumnus JB Smoove, actress Storm Reid, basketball analyst and former WNBA player Candace Parker, professional golfer Troy Mullins, FOX Sports personalities Mark Sanchez and Kristina Pink and many more. The incredible Club Kids from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor, who recently represented Boys & Girls Clubs of America at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, were also in attendance.

Rodriguez and Shanks joined the evening as well, and as co-chairs of the National Youth of the Year leadership committee, have played a significant role in elevating the celebration, expanding its impact, and raising crucial funds to support Boys & Girls Clubs programs.

The Youth of the Year program is supported by Signature Sponsor Kohl’s Cares, sharing Boys & Girls Clubs dedication and commitment to investing in today’s kids and tomorrow’s leaders. With Club teens voicing mental health as the top challenge faced by their generation, the Kohl’s Cares partnership enhances staff training for youth mental health support at Clubs nationwide. As part of the week-long experience in Los Angeles, all six finalists received a surprise shopping experience in the Kohl’s Gifting Suite, where they were outfitted with new backpacks, luggage, footwear, electronics and accessories.

Top supporters in addition to Kohl’s Cares include:

Blue Door Sponsor : FOX Sports Diamond Sponsors : Toyota and The Coca-Cola Company , Timothy & Sandy Armour, Steve & Barbara Layton, Martin & Leesa Romo



Guests enjoyed a special performance by rising country artist and proud Boys & Girls Club alumna Pearle Peterson, who performed Wicked’s Defying Gravity before the evening culminated in a milestone moment: Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, was presented with the prestigious Champion of Youth Award. Traditionally reserved for individuals who have gone above and beyond in service to Boys & Girls Clubs, this marked the first time a corporate partner has been honored. In a historic highlight, five Panda Express restaurant associates and Club alumni took the stage to accept the award on behalf of Panda Cares, representing the generosity and support of all their fellow restaurant associates and guests who made this achievement possible. Past recipients include NBA star LeBron James, entertainer Jennifer Lopez, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, and the late Secretary of State Colin Powell.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America, visit bgca.org. Additional photos available here.

About Youth of the Year

The Youth of the Year (https://bgca.org/yoy) program is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier youth recognition initiative. It celebrates outstanding teens who are committed to leadership, service, and academic excellence. Each year, over 135,000 Boys & Girls Club members across the country participate in local, state, and regional Youth of the Year events, culminating in the selection of the National Youth of the Year.



About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

