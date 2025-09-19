Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market Size to Reach Around US$ 3.45 Billion By 2033, Driven by Growing Cancer Burden and Personalized Medicine | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market Size Analysis:

According to S&S Insider Research, the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 3.45 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.99% during 2026–2033.

In the United States, the Carcinoembryonic Antigen market accounted for USD 824.78 million in 2025E and is forecast to expand to USD 1.30 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 5.91% from 2026–2033.





Market Growth Overview

The global Carcinoembryonic Antigen market is expanding rapidly due to the rising prevalence of cancers including colorectal, gastric, pancreatic, breast, and lung cancer. CEA tests are widely used for early detection, therapeutic monitoring, and recurrence tracking, making them a valuable biomarker in oncology.

Increased awareness among physicians and patients about the role of tumor markers, together with government and private cancer screening programs, is accelerating adoption. In September 2024, the European Cancer Organization reported that more than 60% of eligible adults participated in biomarker-based cancer screening, further boosting demand for CEA testing.

Technological advances such as high-sensitivity immunoassays and automated platforms are enabling earlier, faster, and more accurate testing, while integration into personalized medicine programs ensures tailored treatment monitoring. Together, these drivers create a favorable growth outlook for the CEA market globally.

Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market Segmentation Dynamics

By Antigen: With a 60.87% share in 2025E, the molecular test segment had the largest share, due to their high accuracy, high sensitivity, and effectiveness in early cancer detection. One of the major contributors to the increasing market growth for this segment includes the rising demand for accuracy in diagnosing diseases along with the need for advanced technologies in laboratories. Ongoing developments in the field of rapid assays are expected to augment growth of serology test platforms segment at a fastest growth rate of 6.24%, during the forecast period, from 2026–2033, on account of rising demand for minimally invasive, cost-effective testing worldwide.

By Type: Breast cancer segment was the largest segment and accounted for a share of 18.98% in 2025E as it is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers worldwide and CEA plays an important role in the early detection and monitoring of treatment. The rising awareness of patients and doctors towards the importance of biomarker-driven care also plays role in this. Colorectal cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2026–2033, with a CAGR of 7.19%, driven primarily by increasing incidence and guidelines broadening the role of CEA in recurrence surveillance.

By Gender: In terms of sample coverage, the vast majority of the breast and ovarian cancer screening programs/manifestations is responsible for the dominant market share of 64.89% for female segment in 2025E. Growing awareness among women about monitoring biomarkers adds to increased uptake. On the other hand, the male segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecasted period of 2026–2033, owing to the rising incidence of colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancers among men, along with growing acceptance of biomarker testing among men.

By End User: Hospitals capture the highest market share at 49.85% in 2025E, due to better advanced diagnostic infrastructure, huge patient influx, and provision of end-to-end oncology services. Hospital-based CEA surveillance is included in an overall integrated cancer care strategy. The laboratories segment, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest growing segment during 2026–2033 with a CAGR of 6.60% driven by increasing outsourcing of testing, expansion of private diagnostic chains, and rising demand for personalized monitoring solutions.

Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Colorectal Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By Antigen

Molecular Test

Serology Test

By End User

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Regional Analysis

Dominating the global Carcinoembryonic Antigen market in 2025, North America held a commanding share of over 44%. Several factors contributed to this leadership. First, the high prevalence of cancer in the region fuels strong demand for CEA tests. In the United States, colorectal and breast cancer cases continue to rise, creating significant market need. Second, advanced healthcare systems and robust diagnostic infrastructure support broad adoption of biomarker assays. Finally, favorable reimbursement structures make CEA testing more accessible to patients. These factors combine to position North America as the leader in CEA testing adoption.

Europe is projected to be the second-largest regional market. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are characterized by robust cancer screening programs and high awareness among patients and providers. National programs to support early detection, combined with the presence of leading diagnostic players, continue to drive market growth. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in immunoassay technology and government-backed research into cancer biomarkers are reinforcing Europe’s position.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest pace, with a projected CAGR of 6.88%. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, government-sponsored awareness programs, and the growing middle class in China and India are fueling demand. Japan, with its aging population and advanced cancer care facilities, represents another key revenue contributor. Rising cancer incidence in India, particularly in colorectal and gastric cancers, is further driving the expansion of the CEA testing market in the region.

In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, market development is accelerating. Brazil, South Africa, and GCC countries are increasing investments in cancer care, expanding hospital and diagnostic facilities, and raising awareness about early cancer detection. These factors make LATAM and MEA emerging regions with high long-term potential for Carcinoembryonic Antigen testing adoption.

