Signature HealthCARE Committed to Proactive Resident Safety with SafeSpace Global Corporation

Knoxville, TN, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC), a global leader in multimodal AI technology, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Signature HealthCARE. Signature HealthCARE, a family-based healthcare company known for delivering integrated care across multiple states and advancing person-directed care, enhanced its commitment to proactive resident safety through its partnership with SafeSpace Global Corporation. This agreement, effective September 19, 2025, is designed to expand care capacity for residents, support staff in a labor-challenged market, and strengthen safety systems across communities.

Signature HealthCARE offers a continuum of specialty care in skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living, and memory healthcare. Guided by its core pillars of learning, spirituality, and innovation, Signature continues to lead in senior living by adopting forward-thinking solutions that safeguard residents while supporting staff effectiveness and efficiency.

SafeSpace Global’s senior living vertical is a responsibly sourced, comprehensive AI platform purposely built for senior living challenges. Designed to consolidate resident safety needs into one secure system, the platform includes non-wearable elopement detection, visitor management and campus safety, faster investigations, and staff monitoring tools — all accessible from a single dashboard.

Scott Boruff, CEO of SafeSpace Global Corporation, shared, “Signature HealthCARE has long been a leader in resident-centered care, and we are honored to strengthen our partnership with them. This renewal highlights their forward-thinking approach to safety and innovation, and we’re proud to support their teams with technology that enhances oversight, builds staff confidence, and ultimately helps residents thrive.”

Barbara Revelette, Chief Nursing Officer at Signature HealthCARE, said, “At Signature HealthCARE, resident safety is at the heart of everything we do. This expanded partnership with SafeSpace Global allows us to bring even greater support to our caregivers while strengthening the systems that protect our residents. By combining compassionate care with innovative technology, we are creating safer, more supportive environments where both residents and staff can truly thrive.”

Through this new agreement, Signature HealthCARE aims to:

Enhance resident safety with proactive detection and real-time notification of elopements and other incidents.

Bolster a labor-challenged market by reducing manual monitoring demands and supporting consistent safety practices.

Expand care capacity by giving staff confidence to admit and manage residents with wander risk.

Strengthen portfolio consistency through standardized safety practices and transparent reporting across communities.

Align with its mission to deliver “A Life with Purpose, A Life Fulfilled.”



About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in multimodal AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.safespaceglobal.ai or contact SafeSpace’s media team at contact@safespaceglobal.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

