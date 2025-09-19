Sunrise New Energy Breaks Ground on 20,000-Ton High-End Graphite Anode Production Line, Accelerating Its Rise as an Industry Leader

ZIBO, China, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading innovator in graphite anode materials, today announced that it has officially commenced construction of its new 20,000-ton high-end graphite anode material production line.



This project represents a total planned investment of approximately USD 64 million and is designed for an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons. The facility will incorporate key processes including pre-carbonization, high-temperature carbonization, and automated finished product lines. It marks a critical milestone for Sunrise as it accelerates capacity expansion to meet surging demand from leading lithium-ion battery manufacturers.



Sunrise has experienced explosive growth in recent years, with revenue reaching $38.13 million, $45.05 million, and $64.99 million in 2022, 2023, and 2024 respectively — representing year-over-year growth of 414.57%, 18.16%, and 44.28%. This momentum has been driven by Sunrise’s strategy of leveraging technological innovation to enhance product competitiveness, securing long-term supply contracts with top-tier energy storage and EV battery companies. In particular, the Company has become one of the top three graphite anode suppliers for energy storage batteries in China.



Based on existing orders and market demand, Sunrise expects its graphite anode shipments to reach 40,000–50,000 tons in 2025, up from 28,200 tons in 2024. With its Phase I Guizhou production base designed for 50,000 tons per year, Sunrise anticipates operating at or near full capacity in 2025. The new 20,000-ton line will provide much-needed additional capacity, with operations expected to begin later this year. Upon reaching full production, the new line is expected to contribute approximately USD 110 million in annual revenue and USD 16 million in annual profit, significantly boosting the Company’s earnings.



The lithium battery and energy storage industries are showing signs of robust recovery, fueled by strong EV sales growth, faster-than-expected expansion in global energy storage, and emerging applications such as humanoid robots and low-altitude aerial vehicles. Notably, several securities firms have reported that CATL — a key customer of Sunrise — has raised its 2026 procurement guidance to 1,100 GWh, representing a substantial 46% increase from previous forecasts. Policy support is also accelerating industry growth — notably, the National Development and Reform Commission and National Energy Administration’s recently released “Special Action Plan for Large-Scale Construction of New Energy Storage (2025–2027),” which sets a goal of doubling China’s energy storage installed capacity by 2027.



The launch of Sunrise’s new 20,000-ton high-end graphite anode production line is not only aimed at alleviating the Company’s current capacity constraints amid rapid growth, but also represents a forward-looking strategic move to capitalize on favorable industry trends. This expansion will enable Sunrise to accelerate the release of new capacity and further scale up its market presence.

Sunrise’s lithium-ion battery anode materials base in Qianxinan, Guizhou Province has a total planned capacity of 100,000 tons. Should market demand continue to rise, the Company is well positioned to quickly scale production. In addition, Sunrise’s planned 210,000-ton graphite anode project in Fuyang, Anhui Province has already completed key preparatory steps such as environmental assessments and planning approvals, laying a solid foundation for future capacity expansion. Taken together, these capacity plans underscore Sunrise’s long-term goal of becoming a global leader in the anode materials industry.

Furthermore, Sunrise’s Guizhou base has been recognized as a recipient of the Central-Guided Local Science and Technology Development Fund project and awarded USD 0.6 million in funding, underscoring the Company’s leadership in advanced synthetic graphite and carbon materials innovation.



“With market demand rebounding, capacity expansion underway, and our sustained focus on differentiated product competitiveness, Sunrise is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth trajectory and accelerate toward industry leadership,” said Mr. Haiping Hu, Founder and CEO of the Company.



