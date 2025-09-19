Trust Stamp announces $12.7m+ contract extension

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) has announced an amendment to the Software and Licensing Agreements with its Fortune 500 financial services customer extending the contract first entered into in November 2016 to May 31st 2031, subject to customary cancellation rights. The amendment also provides for changes to the fee structure to reflect the growing usage of Trust Stamp’s technology with guaranteed minimum monthly fees and annual inflation linked increases. Based on the minimums set out in the amendment, the gross revenue over the balance of the contract term has the potential to exceed $12.7 million.

Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Stamp commented: “Our customer is a Fortune 500 financial services leader and one of the largest issuers of private-label and co-branded credit cards in the United States. With deep marquee partnerships across retail, healthcare, and digital platforms, the group combines scale, innovation, and financial strength to deliver consumer financing solutions trusted by tens of millions of Americans. We have been proud to support our customer with market-leading technology initiatives over the last nine years and are excited by the continued partnership and growth potential as we jointly develop consumer-friendly solutions that empower people and businesses alike.”

For more information about Trust Stamp and its initiatives, visit www.truststamp.ai.

Inquiries

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.