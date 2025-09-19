Former CIA Officer, Buck Sexton: What I’m calling “Manhattan II” Could Reverse Course With Bold New AI Orders

Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Sexton doesn’t hold back in a newly released interview when assessing how America nearly lost its edge in Artificial Superintelligence . He points directly to the previous administration.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

Sexton argues this blunder wasted valuable time. Instead of propelling the U.S. forward, he says it tied down innovators and handed an opening to China, a rival already sprinting ahead with AI-powered weapons and military systems.

Trump’s Day-One Fix

According to Sexton, Trump wasted no time undoing that damage the moment he returned to office.

“The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

“It instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight.”

With those words, Sexton describes how Trump opened the door to America’s scientists, engineers, and defense contractors to build at full speed. He paints this executive move as the turning point that put America back on track in the high-stakes AI race.

Corporate Firepower

Alongside government action, America’s biggest tech players are also pouring in resources. Sexton points to jaw-dropping commitments already announced.

“Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle announced a $500 billion pledge to help with data center build out this year alone. Apple announced they’re investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

These aren’t small-scale projects. They represent a trillion-dollar alignment between Washington and Silicon Valley to ensure Artificial Superintelligence isn’t just developed — but developed here, in the United States . Sexton frames this as the modern equivalent of the arsenal of democracy — factories, labs, and data centers built at unprecedented scale to secure America’s future.

China’s Massive Arsenal

Even with America’s comeback, Sexton warns that China is still a grave threat. He shares figures that show the staggering size of Beijing’s military machine.

“China has the capacity to build hundreds of thousands of these AI-powered drones.”

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

For Sexton, this isn’t just about numbers on paper — it’s about a rival nation preparing to flood the skies with swarms of autonomous weapons, potentially overwhelming traditional defenses. He warns that the U.S. must move faster, or risk losing technological superiority for good.

America’s Last Chance

Sexton leaves his audience with a stark warning: the window to act is closing.

“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

He frames the coming months as a defining moment in American history — a time when leadership, innovation, and bold decisions will determine whether the U.S. controls the future of Artificial Superintelligence, or cedes it to China forever.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a “former CIA counter-terrorism officer” who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.”

He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton uses his intelligence background and access to key decision makers to provide financial research based on what’s shaping America’s future.