Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Projects USD 10.89 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital breast tomosynthesis market size was valued at USD 3.03 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 10.89 billion by 2034, rising at a 13.63% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

A huge burden of breast cancer, technological breakthroughs, and supportive government initiatives are fueling the global market growth.

Key Takeaways

North America led the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during 2025-2034.

By product, the standalone 3D systems segment dominated the digital breast tomosynthesis market in 2024.

By product, the 2D/3D combination systems segment is expected to witness the fastest expansion in the studied years.

By end-use, the hospitals segment held a major share of the global market in 2024.

By end-use, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

An advanced breast imaging technique that applies a movable X-ray source to capture multiple low-dose images from different angles is referred to as Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), or “3D mammography.” The global digital breast tomosynthesis market is using this technique, especially in breast cancer screening and diagnosis, to provide greater sensitivity and specificity than traditional 2D mammography. Furthermore, the market is expanding the adoption of AI algorithms in innovations, alongside an evolution of "synthesized 2D" images from the 3D data is also boosting the novel advances in breast cancer.

What are the Key Growth Drivers Involved in the Market Expansion?

The benefits of the DBT technique encompass higher sensitivity, specificity, and enhanced accuracy are supporting its overall adoption in digital health solutions. The digital breast tomosynthesis market is further driven by hospitals and diagnostic centers that are heavily investing in DBT equipment to explore their breast imaging capabilities. Along with this, the world is emphasizing raising public awareness about health and early detection campaigns in the accelerating breast cancer. Nowadays, numerous government and healthcare organizations are suggesting 3D screening, with broader technological advances are also impacting the overall market progress.

What are the Ongoing Drifts in the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market?

The digital breast tomosynthesis market is experiencing crucial growth due to government support for early detection, economic development, and the ability to access advanced care.

In August 2025, the Garvan Institute of Medical Research at UNSW Sydney stepped into an innovative research program focusing on halving deaths from breast cancer following a $25 million investment from the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

In June 2025, Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, awarded $10.8 million in new research grants that will assist in fueling innovative science and deliver hope to those facing the disease.

In June 2025, Affidea, a leading pan-European provider of community-based polyclinics, specialist services, and advanced diagnostics, partnered with b-rayZ, a player in AI-enabled breast imaging solutions, as its preferred AI partner for breast imaging.



What is the Emerging Limitation in the Market?

The digital breast tomosynthesis market is facing certain challenges in its growth, such as the need for greater initial and maintenance expenses for equipment. Also, a rise in the contribution of well-trained radiologists, further possibilities of radiation exposure, and false-positive results, and longer image interpretation times for healthcare professionals are creating a major hurdle in its wider adoption.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the digital breast tomosynthesis market. The presence of strong medical facilities and advanced diagnostic centers is well-equipped to merge DBT technology into clinical practice in North America, is propelling the regional expansion. Moreover, the US is highly adopting DBT as a reference for breast cancer screening, accelerated cancer detection rates, and minimization of false-positive recalls.

For this market,

In March 2025, iCAD, Inc., a global company in clinically proven AI-driven cancer detection solutions, and RamSoft, a global player in cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions for imaging centers and providers, entered into a new strategic commercial preferred distributor and integration collaboration around the US and Canada.



Why did Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR in the digital breast tomosynthesis market. Mainly, incorporating various investments by different Asian governments is supporting the expanded breast cancer screening programs, which is a crucial factor for the adoption of DBT technology across ASAP. Ongoing advances in China, Japan, & India are focusing on the application of AI integration, DBT coupled with other modalities, particularly magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), for optimized accuracy in diagnosing breast cancer.

For this market,

In August 2025, Lunit, a Korea-based medical artificial intelligence (AI) company, boosted its US footprint with an Akumin partnership for AI breast cancer diagnostics.



Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Which Product Led the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market in 2024?

The standalone 3D systems segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. The segment is propelled by widespread surgeons' highly employing 3D-printed models of a patient's breast tumor to examine its size, site, and distance from surrounding structures, resulting in more accurate surgeries and enhanced outcomes. Researchers have developed bioprinted in vitro models to allow excellent preclinical drug testing and the transformation of personalized therapies. Alongside, AI algorithms are being used to simplify the complex workflow of DBT, which conventionally has escalated interpretation times than 2D mammography.

On the other hand, the 2D/3D combination systems segment is anticipated to expand rapidly. This kind of system assists in accelerating lesion visualization and characterization, resulting in reduced unnecessary follow-up procedures and biopsies. Currently, the market has adopted a groundbreaking "synthesized 2D" image from the 3D data gained during a single breast compression. This further facilitates a 2D overview for comparing earlier studies and visualizing grouped calcifications, while lowering the total radiation dose and simplifying the exam process.

By end-use analysis

Why did the Hospitals Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The hospitals segment led with the dominating share of the digital breast tomosynthesis market in 2024. The growing breast cancer cases are expanding the adoption and application of DBT systems in well-developed hospitals. As well as many hospitals are facilitating the financial resources and infrastructure to invest in advanced imaging technology, like DBT, and are highly digitizing their radiology workflows. Moreover, tertiary care hospitals provide combined care (radiology, oncology, surgery) and are dependent on high-end imaging modalities for coordinated decision-making and patient management.

However, the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to show rapid growth in the studied years. Eventually, these centers will possess provision for quickly specialized, convenient, and inexpensive breast imaging services, giving rise to faster access to advanced technologies for patients. Ongoing awareness campaigns regarding early cancer detection and emerging trends are revolutionizing healthcare services in urban and semi-urban areas, which further generate greater opportunities for diagnostic centers to equip themselves with DBT systems.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, Scottsdale, AZ-based outpatient medical imaging provider SimonMed introduced two innovative AI-powered mammogram services to help early breast cancer detection and preventative care.

In July 2025, LG unveiled a 5MP diagnostic monitor for breast imaging.

In May 2025, Siemens Healthineers launched the MAMMOMAT B.brilliant, a novel mammography system created to transform breast imaging in Indonesia.

In March 2025, GE HealthCare launched its Ivenia Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) Premium, an advanced 3D system that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enhance supplemental screening efficiency.

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Key Players List

Adaptix, Ltd.

DMS Imaging

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Guangzhou Ysenmed Co., Ltd.

Hologic

IMS Giotto S.p.A.

Philips Healthcare

Planmed Oy

Siemens Healthineers

Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Volpara Health Technologies Ltd.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Standalone 3D Systems

2D/3D Combination Systems

By End-Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





