Copyleaks Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025 for AI Logic

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , the leader in content authentication and AI detection, today announced that its groundbreaking launch of AI Logic has been named a winner in the Higher Education category of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025.

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence celebrate the most outstanding products that bring versatility, value, and innovative solutions to support effective teaching and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, the awards spotlight technologies making the greatest impact in education as schools prepare for the 2025–26 academic year.

“We’re honored that AI Logic has been recognized by Tech & Learning for its innovation in higher education,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks. “This award underscores our mission to bring transparency and accountability to AI usage in the classroom, helping institutions empower students while safeguarding academic integrity.”

“The 2025 awards welcomed an abundance of high-quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products and solutions to be of the highest standard in supporting effective teaching and learning practices when moving into the new school year,” the Tech & Learning editorial team shared. “Every winner should be immensely proud of their accomplishments – a well-deserved congratulations from the entire Tech & Learning awards team.”

AI Logic is a first-of-its-kind feature to provide crucial transparency into the “why” behind AI detection. Through features such as AI Phrases and AI Source Match, AI Logic enables educators and institutions to verify content with confidence and promote responsible AI adoption.

Educators, administrators, and institutions can learn more about AI Logic here .

