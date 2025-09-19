LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE INDUCTS SINGER JENNI RIVERA, SINGER/ACTRESS JENNIFER KUMIYAMA, AND ATTORNEY NORM RASMUSSEN INTO 2025 HALL OF FAME

Long Beach, CA, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) and the LBCC Foundation celebrated alumni and community leaders at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony on September 18 at The Grand Event Center.

This year’s honorees included three LBCC alumni who have made remarkable contributions in their fields: legendary singer and cultural icon Jenni Rivera, who made history as the first alumna to be inducted posthumously; acclaimed singer and actor Jennifer Kumiyama; and respected attorney and community advocate Norm Rasmussen.

“Jenni Rivera, Jennifer Kumiyama, and Norm Rasmussen embody the transformative power of education and opportunity,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, LBCC Board of Trustees President and member of the Hall of Fame. “Their journeys remind us that when doors of learning are opened, lives are changed, communities are lifted, and futures are reimagined. Their achievements are not just personal triumphs — they are living proof of LBCC’s enduring legacy to empower students to rise, to lead, and to serve with purpose.”



“Tonight, we celebrated excellence, resilience, and service,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President. “Each honoree reflects the spirit of Long Beach City College—transformative, impactful, and deeply committed to community. Their stories inspire our students to dream big and pursue their passions with purpose.”

The evening also recognized the LBCC Foundation Distinguished Awardees: Dr. Alisia Kirkwood (Campus Friend Award); Boys and Girls Club, Long Beach (Community Service Award – Organization); Debra Peterson (Community Service Award – Individual); and Nathalia Miyamura (“The Blaine Edward Mansfield” Student Service Award).

The LBCC Hall of Fame, established in 1972, is LBCC’s signature recognition event honoring alumni, students, and community members whose accomplishments have brought prestige to the college and the community. Previous inductees include actor John Amos, former Long Beach Mayor Dr. Beverly O’Neill, and a wide range of distinguished doctors, lawyers, inventors, educators, writers, athletes, and philanthropists.

