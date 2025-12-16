LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE APPROVED TO OFFER FIRST-EVER BACHELOR’S DEGREE

Long Beach, CA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) received official approval to offer the college’s first-ever bachelor’s degree, a Bachelor of Science in Library & Information Science. This groundbreaking program marks LBCC’s first baccalaureate offering, and the only Library & Information Science bachelor’s degree to be offered by any community college in the United States.



“Today marks a bold step forward not only for Long Beach City College, but for accessible higher education nationwide,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees. “By launching the nation’s first community college bachelor’s degree in Library & Information Science, LBCC is redefining what’s possible, expanding economic opportunities, strengthening workforce pathways, and reaffirming our commitment to delivering high-value, affordable four-year degrees that meet the evolving needs of students and our region.”



“This is a historic academic moment for Long Beach City College,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President. “Our new bachelor’s degree offers an affordable pathway into a rapidly evolving field, with forward-looking coursework in areas such as artificial intelligence and emerging information technologies. This milestone reflects the power of innovation and collaboration, and I am incredibly proud of the team whose dedication made it possible.”



The program’s development reflects more than a year of research, collaboration, and innovative academic planning. The college submitted a comprehensive 16-part application to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office. This rigorous process included labor market analysis, employer outreach, consultation with peer institutions, evaluation of program duplication with CSU and UC systems, and early design of upper-division curriculum.



As part of the approval process, LBCC demonstrated that the degree does not overlap with programs at other local universities. No bachelor’s-level Library & Information Science program currently exists in the region, ensuring that LBCC’s new baccalaureate complements, rather than competes with, the educational offerings of our Long Beach College Promise partners.



The new bachelor’s degree addresses a growing statewide and national workforce need for trained library and information science professionals. It also creates a clear, affordable pathway for students pursuing master’s-level studies in librarianship, the credential required for many librarian positions. With curriculum that anticipates the future of the field, including coursework in AI, digital preservation, and information technologies, LBCC students will be well-positioned for careers in libraries, archives, education, research, and information management.

It is anticipated that the college will begin accepting applications for the new program in spring 2027.





About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.