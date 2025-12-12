LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE OFFICIALLY DESIGNATED AS A CALIFORNIA BLACK-SERVING INSTITUTION

Long Beach, CA, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) has been officially designated as a California Black-Serving Institution (BSI) by the state’s Governing Board for Black-Serving Institutions—making LBCC one of only 31 institutions statewide selected across the University of California, California State University, California Community Colleges, and independent universities.

“As a proud LBCC alumnus and Trustee, this designation represents a powerful affirmation of the work our college has undertaken to uplift and support Black students,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees. “It reflects our commitment to creating a campus where every Black student feels a sense of belonging, purpose, and opportunity. This milestone strengthens our resolve to continue building an environment where all students can thrive.”

The inaugural designation, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and created through SB 1348, recognizes institutions that demonstrate strong academic resources, tailored support systems, and meaningful progress in advancing Black student success.

“At LBCC, equity is not an initiative—it is part of our institutional identity,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President. “This designation honors the work we have done and challenges us to deepen our commitment to Black student excellence, faculty and staff representation, wellness, and belonging.”

LBCC’s designation reflects years of statewide advocacy, including the significant leadership of Dr. Keith Curry, President of Compton College, whose vision, persistence, and advocacy were central to establishing California’s BSI framework.

LBCC’s longstanding efforts include the Black Student Success Center, cultural learning communities, equity-driven programs, and expanded student support initiatives guided by the LBCC Board of Trustees. Together, these efforts reflect the college’s ongoing work to eliminate equity gaps and cultivate an inclusive campus culture.

“LBCC’s BSI designation did not happen by accident,” Muñoz added. “It reflects the dedication of our faculty, classified professionals, administrators, student services teams, researchers, and community partners—all working toward a shared vision where Black students, faculty, and staff are seen, valued, and supported to thrive.”

LBCC emphasizes that the designation is not a finish line, but a milestone that will guide continued efforts to strengthen academic outcomes, expand culturally sustaining curriculum and support services, and enhance representation and belonging for Black students, faculty, and staff.

For more information on LBCC's designation and ongoing initiatives, visit the California Black-Serving Institution (BSI) Designation webpage at www.LBCC.edu.

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.