Buck Sexton Exposes “America’s AI Turning Point” — Possible New Orders, Wall Street Panic, and China’s AI Swarms

Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Sexton says the fight over Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) is already reshaping both Washington and Wall Street. In a recent interview, he highlights the shock that rippled through global markets earlier this year when a little-known Chinese firm disrupted the status quo.

“When the Chinese AI firm DeepSeek launched their new AI program earlier this year… it triggered a stock market panic. Within days, over $320 billion in value was wiped from the world’s most valuable company.”

For Sexton, this wasn’t just about a single company’s market cap — it was a warning shot. He insists that the U.S. must now treat ASI as a matter of national survival.

Course Correction

Sexton argues that America’s leaders have already learned this the hard way. He cites what he views as a disastrous policy from the previous administration:

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

But Trump, Sexton says, acted immediately:

“The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

“It instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight.”

America’s Breakthroughs

While headlines have focused on tariffs and trade, Sexton reveals that behind the scenes, what he’s calling “Manhattan 2” is already leading to breakthroughs.

“This is the world’s first fully autonomous AI fighter pilot. It can think 100X faster than any human… and in a recent top-secret test over California, it dominated a real Air Force Top Gun.”

Sexton argues that this test shows the U.S. is now entering a new era of defense capabilities — one where Artificial Superintelligence will control the skies.

Billions Pouring Into ASI

The private sector is moving in lockstep. According to Sexton, America’s largest corporations are now pledging sums rarely seen outside of wartime mobilization.

“Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle announced a $500 billion pledge to help with data center build out this year alone. Apple announced they’re investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

These pledges, Sexton explains, aren’t marketing promises. They represent real capital flows designed to ensure the U.S. maintains dominance in the infrastructure needed to power ASI.

China’s Relentless Push

At the same time, Sexton warns that China is building an arsenal at breakneck speed.

“China has the capacity to build hundreds of thousands of these AI-powered drones.”

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

For Sexton, this production capacity is what makes the race so urgent. The question isn’t whether ASI will exist — it’s who will control it.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a “former CIA counter-terrorism officer” who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.”

He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton uses his intelligence background and media platform to reveal financial research on how the most urgent battles over technology and national security will shape America’s future.