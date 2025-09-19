Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs Announce the Closure of the Battleshares™ TSLA vs F ETF (NYSE Arca: ELON)

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs today announced the upcoming closure and liquidation of the Battleshares™ TSLA vs F ETF (NYSE Arca: ELON). The Board of Trustees of Tidal Trust III has determined that closing and liquidating the fund is in the best interest of the fund and its shareholders.

The Battleshares™ TSLA vs F ETF (the “Fund”) will cease trading on the NYSE Arca at the close of regular trading on October 6, 2025 (the “Closing Date”) and will no longer accept creation orders as of that date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Closing Date through standard brokerage transactions, which may be subject to customary brokerage fees. After October 6, 2025, shareholders will be unable to buy or sell shares on an exchange and will instead receive cash distributions as part of the liquidation process.

Between October 6, 2025 and October 10, 2025 (the “Liquidation Date”), the Fund will begin liquidating its holdings and increasing its cash position in preparation for final distribution. During this period, the Fund’s portfolio will depart from its stated investment strategy and objective.

On or around October 10, 2025, the Fund will distribute its remaining net assets to shareholders of record who have not sold their shares prior to liquidation. This final distribution will be made in cash on a pro rata basis and will generally be treated as a taxable event. Shareholders should consult their tax advisers to understand the potential implications related to capital gains, losses, or dividends arising from the liquidation.

After the distribution of net assets is complete, the Fund will be officially terminated.

