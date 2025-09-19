DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Upstream Advisory Group LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

GARNER, N.C., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims arising from an incident at Upstream Advisory Group LLC (“Upstream Advisory”). Upstream Advisory learned of a data breach on or about August 19, 2025.

About Upstream Advisory Group LLC

Upstream Advisory Group, LLC, based in Garner, North Carolina, offers financial and employee benefits consulting.

What happened?

On or about August 19, 2025, Upstream Advisory identified a cybersecurity incident involving a phishing attack targeting one of its email accounts. Following an investigation, the company found that an unauthorized third party had gained access to the account between May 21 and May 28, 2025. During that time, the intruder may have viewed or obtained emails containing personal information, such as names paired with other identifying details.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Upstream Advisory, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Upstream Advisory data breach.

