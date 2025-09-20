Buck Sexton: “This Could Be the Key” — Former CIA Officer Reveals Bold Plan and China’s Dangerous Lead

Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Superintelligence is not science fiction — it’s here. Buck Sexton, in a newly released interview, makes it clear that this technology is about to transform everything America knows about security and global power.

“Artificial Superintelligence Could Be The Key To America Building The First Fully Autonomous AI Powered Military.”

He explains that this leap goes far beyond chatbots or office software. It means weapons systems that can think and react faster than any human operator, capable of changing the balance of power in war.

The Biden Setback

Sexton argues the U.S. almost lost its chance to lead.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

For Sexton, that order represented not just a policy mistake, but a strategic failure that risked handing global dominance to China.

Trump’s Immediate Response

That changed, Sexton says, the moment Trump returned to office.

“The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

“It instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight.”

This, Sexton argues, was the turning point that re-opened America’s innovation pipeline and gave researchers the freedom to accelerate ASI projects.

Proof in the Skies

For Sexton, the proof is already out there. He points to a test that shows how far the U.S. has come.

“This is the world’s first fully autonomous AI fighter pilot. It can think 100X faster than any human… and in a recent top-secret test over California, it dominated a real Air Force Top Gun.”

Sexton says this isn’t theoretical — it’s a real example of how AI and subsequent ASI could rewrite the rules of air combat.

Tech Giants Step In

Private industry, Sexton says, isn’t waiting on the sidelines.

“Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle announced a $500 billion pledge to help with data center build out this year alone. Apple announced they’re investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

According to him, these investments show that America’s largest corporations see ASI as the defining race of this generation.

China’s Dangerous Scale

Meanwhile, Sexton warns that China has been moving even faster — and at massive scale.

“China has the capacity to build hundreds of thousands of these AI-powered drones.”

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

He emphasizes that these aren’t empty threats — they’re production realities that could permanently shift the balance of global power.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton uses his intelligence background and close ties to the White House to reveal exclusive insights and financial research into the technologies and defense projects that will shape America’s future.