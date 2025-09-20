Buck Sexton: “Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds” — Former CIA Officer Reveals what he’s calling “Manhattan II” a Plan that could Reshape America

Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his interview , Buck Sexton points to Trump’s first move back in office as the critical moment that reignited America’s technological advantage.

“The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

“It instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight”

Sexton describes this executive decision as the spark that allowed researchers, corporations, and the military to press forward on AI and Artificial Superintelligence at full speed.

Wall Street’s Wake-Up Call

Sexton says markets are already reacting to the global AI arms race. He points to a single event that shook the financial world.

“When the Chinese AI firm DeepSeek launched their new AI program earlier this year… it triggered a stock market panic. Within days, over $320 billion in value was wiped from the world’s most valuable company.”

For Sexton, this episode revealed that AI and Artificial Superintelligence is not a distant idea — it is already disrupting global economics and reshaping the winners and losers of the market.

Billions Pouring Into the Race

Sexton explains that America’s largest corporations are committing staggering sums to ensure the U.S. leads in this new era.

“Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle announced a $500 billion pledge to help with data center build out this year alone. Apple announced they’re investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

These investments, he argues, mark the beginning of a national-scale mobilization where private industry and government align to outpace China.

Military Breakthroughs

The financial shifts are matched by developments on the battlefield. Sexton describes how Artificial Superintelligence has already taken flight.

“This is the world’s first fully autonomous AI fighter pilot. It can think 100X faster than any human… and in a recent top-secret test over California, it dominated a real Air Force Top Gun.”

For Sexton, this test proves that the United States is not only catching up, but leaping ahead in defense capabilities powered by ASI.

China’s Relentless Push

Despite U.S. progress, Sexton warns that China’s capacity remains staggering.

“China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them, and drone carriers to boot.”

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

He insists that this scale of production makes speed and urgency essential — America must lead, or risk being shut out of the future entirely.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton uses his intelligence background and close ties to the White House to reveal exclusive insights and financial research into the technologies and defense projects that will shape America’s future.