LiTime’s European Debuts at the 2025 Il Salone del Camper: Spotlight on the H190 Series Batteries, Engineered to Fit the Unique Space and Energy Demands of motorhomes

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global pioneer in new energy technology, made its first appearance at the 2025 Il Salone del Camper (September 13–21, Hall 02, Booth D006). The company showcased a lineup of best-selling flagship products and localized battery system solutions, with the spotlight on its H190 series of smart, high-performance batteries.

During the eight-day show, LiTime showcased a portfolio of energy solutions tailored to Europe’s RV market, tackling challenges such as cramped under-seat compartments, limited power supply, and unreliable performance in cold weather. With innovations including compact designs, high-capacity configurations, and a smart Bluetooth heating system, the company addressed the growing demand for lighter, smarter, and more powerful RV energy solutions.

H190 Series Lithium Batteries: Engineered to Fit Under-Seat Compartments in European Motorhomes





Recognizing that the under-seat compartment beneath the co-driver’s seat in most European RVs measures only 190 mm in height, LiTime designed the compact H190 series around the DIN H8 standard, creating a battery that perfectly fits the installation space while meeting user needs for power across different loads and varying temperatures:

12.8V 100Ah H190 Smart Lithium Battery



Delivers 1,280Wh with 100A continuous output and 500A peak (1s), featuring Bluetooth 5.0 monitoring and E24 certification.

12.8V 140Ah H190 Smart Lithium Battery



Delivers 1,920Wh with higher energy density, supporting 150A continuous output, 700A peak (1s), and 1,920W continuous output power—ideal for high-demand appliances like coffee machines, ensuring worry-free RV power.

12.8V 100Ah H190 Max Smart with Self-Heating Lithium Battery



Supports 2C discharge with 200A continuous output and 1,000A peak (1s), delivering 2,560W continuous output power to drive RV movers or power multiple loads at once. A built-in self-heating function ensures safe power delivery even below 0°C, providing reliable performance in harsh conditions.





12V 320Ah Smart Mini Lithium Battery (European Edition): High-Performance Model Launching in December to Eliminate Range Anxiety

LiTime is strengthening its global presence with solutions tailored to regional needs. In the U.S., where RV owners prioritize higher capacity and extended range, the company launched its first 12V 320Ah Smart Mini battery. In Europe, building on the success of the popular H190 140Ah battery, LiTime introduced an enhanced European edition of the 12V 320Ah Smart Mini battery.

Space-Saving Design: Weighing approximately 25.93 kg with dimensions of 368 × 189 × 255 mm, the 190 mm side-mount design fits seamlessly under seats

Weighing approximately 25.93 kg with dimensions of 368 × 189 × 255 mm, the 190 mm side-mount design fits seamlessly under seats Power That Lasts: Fitting 320Ah of capacity into a compartment once limited to 200Ah, the upgrade delivers nearly 60% more power—effectively eliminating range anxiety.

Fitting 320Ah of capacity into a compartment once limited to 200Ah, the upgrade delivers nearly 60% more power—effectively eliminating range anxiety. Smart Management: Built with a smart BMS that offers low-temperature protection, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and real-time app monitoring, ensuring reliable performance even in harsh outdoor conditions.

Built with a smart BMS that offers low-temperature protection, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and real-time app monitoring, ensuring reliable performance even in harsh outdoor conditions. Expandable Energy: Supports up to 4P4S configurations, scaling to 65.5 kWh of energy—enough to power extended, high-demand applications with ease.

Multi-Scenario Applicable Lithium Batteries: LiTime’s Other Best-Sellers Winning Strong Sales Across Europe

Beyond RV-specific solutions, LiTime also highlighted a range of high-performance lithium batteries that have gained significant traction in Europe, supporting diverse applications such as RV, marine, micromobility, off-grid systems and so on.

12V 280Ah Lithium Battery: Designed for RVs, fishing boats, and home energy storage, this high-capacity model delivers long-lasting performance.

12V 100Ah TM Lithium Battery: A classic, cost-effective option for everyday needs such as trolling motors and camping power, valued for its reliability.

24V 100Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Designed for mid-sized RVs and small boats, it features Bluetooth 5.0, enabling users to monitor battery status in real time.

Exhibition Highlights: Combining Product Demos with Interactive User Engagement





At the 2025 Il Salone del Camper—Europe’s largest RV exhibition—LiTime’s booth became a popular destination, drawing crowds with its high-performance lithium battery solutions and interactive smart energy experiences. Visitors used a Bluetooth app to view real-time battery data, control discharge and shutdown functions, and see firsthand how the systems perform in real-world use. On-site, LiTime engineers and invited outdoor influencers answered questions, explained RV battery upgrade options, and shared practical energy management strategies.

Alternative House, a popular influencer with nearly 2.6 million online followers, drew crowds at the LiTime booth. After exploring the company’s products, he offered strong praise and engaged directly with visitors—sparking an immediate surge of excitement on the show floor.

Italian RV enthusiast Giulia Conti said: “I’ve long wanted a battery that fits under the seat while still providing enough power for weekend trips. The LiTime H190 series left a strong impression on me—I can honestly say I’ve become one of your new fans here in Italy!”

Looking ahead, LiTime will continue its global presence at leading industry events, including Equip Exposition (October 21–24, 2025, Louisville, Kentucky, US) and GCSAA (August 22–24, 2026, Orlando, Florida, US), bringing its high-quality lithium solutions to even more users. In parallel, LiTime is also launching two major initiatives—the “Go Electric Contest” and the “LiTime × MLF Dream Bonus Program”—inviting boating, fishing, and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide to take part. Driven by passion and dreams, LiTime aims to foster a vibrant and connected community.

Strategic Outlook: Expanding the RV Ecosystem as LiTime Ramps Up Its Presence in Europe’s Energy Market

LiTime’s debut in Italy represents a major milestone in the company’s global localization strategy. By rolling out products designed around European RV structures and usage habits, combined with hosting live demos at local exhibitions, the company demonstrated a deep understanding of European consumer needs, underscoring its firm commitment to advancing the region’s RV energy market.





With a user-driven and scenario-focused approach, LiTime is expanding its presence across vertical energy applications—from RVs and marine to home energy storage. By delivering region-specific products and localized services, the company continues to elevate the customer experience while advancing steadily toward its brand vision: “Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations.”

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime,the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off‑grid useenergy you can rely on. “Li” honors three pioneers of lithium science and the innovations in lithium batteries that have reshaped our world; “Time” is our generational promise and a product‑lifecycle commitment to stand behind your system end to end. Guided by Life & Discovery, we combine 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable -helping explorers go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.



Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit：www.litime.com

Contact: marketing@litime.com

Contact Person: Crush Chen

