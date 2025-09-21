Buck Sexton: “This new AI race is our last chance” — Former CIA Officer Reveals Possible Bold Orders and the Global Battle for AI and Artificial Superintelligence

Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his exclusive presentation, Buck Sexton explains why America is standing at the edge of a once-in-a-generation shift. One he calls “Manhattan II” -He warns that the stakes are higher than ever before.

“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

For Sexton, the contest over AI and Artificial Superintelligence is about more than economics — it’s about survival, freedom, and national leadership in the 21st century.

Wall Street’s Wake-Up Call

Sexton points to a moment earlier this year that showed just how disruptive Artificial Superintelligence can be.

“When the Chinese AI firm DeepSeek launched their new AI program earlier this year… it triggered a stock market panic. Within days, over $320 billion in value was wiped from the world’s most valuable company.”

He says this was not an isolated event, but proof that the AI arms race is already reshaping global markets.

Trump’s Executive Orders

Sexton explains that America nearly lost its chance to lead because of mistakes at the top.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

That changed immediately. “The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

“It instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight.”

Breakthrough in the Skies

Trump’s reversal has already paved the way for breakthroughs once thought impossible.

“This is the world’s first fully autonomous AI fighter pilot. It can think 100X faster than any human… and in a recent top-secret test over California, it dominated a real Air Force Top Gun.”

Sexton calls this demonstration proof that the U.S. is entering a new era of defense, powered by AI and Artificial Superintelligence.

Trillion-Dollar Tech Commitments

Sexton also notes that America’s largest corporations are betting enormous sums on Artificial Superintelligence.

“Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle announced a $500 billion pledge to help with data center build out this year alone. Apple announced they’re investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

He argues these commitments represent a mobilization of capital that rivals wartime efforts, ensuring the U.S. has the infrastructure to compete with China.

China’s Relentless Push

At the same time, Sexton warns that China has scaled its military capacity to staggering levels.

“China has the capacity to build hundreds of thousands of these AI-powered drones.”

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

For Sexton, this underscores the urgency — America must act now, or risk permanent defeat in the global race for Artificial Superintelligence.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton uses his intelligence background and close ties to the White House to reveal exclusive insights and financial research into the technologies and defense projects that will shape America’s future.