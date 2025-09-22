Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 15 September 2025 – 19 September 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 38
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|26,015,000
|16.53
|430,103,050
|15 September 2025
|140,000
|18.90
|2,646,000
|16 September 2025
|160,000
|18.49
|2,958,400
|17 September 2025
|150,000
|18.55
|2,782,500
|18 September 2025
|160,000
|18.35
|2,936,000
|19 September 2025
|170,000
|18.31
|3,112,700
|Total, week number 38
|780,000
|18.51
|14,435,600
|Accumulated under the program
|26,795,000
|16.59
|444,538,650
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,040,696 own shares corresponding to 2.14 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
