Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 15 September 2025 – 19 September 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 38

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 26,015,000 16.53 430,103,050 15 September 2025 140,000 18.90 2,646,000 16 September 2025 160,000 18.49 2,958,400 17 September 2025 150,000 18.55 2,782,500 18 September 2025 160,000 18.35 2,936,000 19 September 2025 170,000 18.31 3,112,700 Total, week number 38 780,000 18.51 14,435,600 Accumulated under the program 26,795,000 16.59 444,538,650

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,040,696 own shares corresponding to 2.14 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments