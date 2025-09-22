Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 15 September 2025 – 19 September 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 38

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement26,015,00016.53430,103,050
15 September 2025140,00018.902,646,000
16 September 2025160,00018.492,958,400
17 September 2025150,00018.552,782,500
18 September 2025160,00018.352,936,000
19 September 2025170,00018.313,112,700
Total, week number 38780,00018.5114,435,600
Accumulated under the program26,795,00016.59444,538,650

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,040,696 own shares corresponding to 2.14 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

