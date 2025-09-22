Reminder regarding approaching delisting of Baltic Horizon Fund SDRs

Baltic Horizon Fund reminds all investors holding the fund’s Swedish Depositary Receipts (“SDRs”) that the last day of trading in the SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 8 October 2025. The timeline for the delisting is the following:

8 October 2025: Last day of trading in the SDR.

Last day of trading in the SDR. 14 October 2025: Record date in Euroclear Sweden for the closing of the ISIN.

Record date in Euroclear Sweden for the closing of the ISIN. 15 October 2025: All SDRs will be cleared from the investors’ accounts in Euroclear.

All SDRs will be cleared from the investors’ accounts in Euroclear. Around 17 October: Delivery of Estonian fund units to the nominees in accordance with the holdings on 14 October 2025.

As the closure dates are very close, Baltic Horizon Fund encourages all holders of SDRs to take the appropriate action of either selling the SDRs before 8 October 2025 or converting the SDRs to Baltic Horizon Fund units to avoid mandatory sale. For conversion, please contact your bank as soon as possible.

More information on the delisting, including a link to the relevant investor webinar, can be obtained here.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.