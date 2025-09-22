HKPC and GPTBots.ai: Joining Forces to Drive Intelligent Transformation for Hong Kong Enterprises

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai , the enterprise AI platform of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), co-hosted the highly anticipated thematic course "AI Agents Drive Intelligent Transformation" with the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC). The course successfully concluded at the HKPC Building.The event brought together enterprise leaders and AI innovators to delve into digital and intelligent upgrades, systematically analyzing the practical applications of AI Agents across end-to-end business scenarios. It provided Hong Kong enterprises with fresh perspectives and actionable strategies to overcome transformation bottlenecks and embrace cutting-edge AI innovation.





This training session not only delivered cutting-edge AI technologies and invaluable practical experience to local businesses but also injected significant new momentum into Hong Kong's burgeoning digital economy.





In his compelling opening address, Tommy Lui, Chief Business Officer of GPTBots, offered an in-depth review of the evolutionary journey of AI Agents and meticulously dissected the critical challenges enterprises encounter during their intelligent transformation. He emphasized, "AI amplifies our capabilities; it does not replace us. GPTBots' Agents, characterized by their low barrier to entry and robust adaptability, empower enterprises to deeply embed AI into their core business processes, facilitating a crucial leap from merely 'being able to use' AI to 'effectively leveraging' it."





Following this, Jerry Yin, Vice President of Aurora Mobile, provided a comprehensive breakdown of the GPTBots platform architecture and its core capabilities. He highlighted that through sophisticated multi-agent collaboration, extensive industry knowledge bases, and intuitive no-code orchestration, GPTBots can rapidly adapt to complex business scenarios across diverse sectors such as finance, manufacturing, and retail. This empowers enterprises to achieve seamless process automation and significant business innovation, thereby substantially enhancing operational efficiency and competitive advantage.





GPTBots Senior Agent Engineer Rim Wang captivated the audience by sharing compelling cross-industry application cases. He vividly demonstrated how AI Agents can optimize critical functions like customer service, work order management, and operational inspections, leading to marked improvements in efficiency and user experience. Complementing this, Agent Engineer Jacky Li conducted a live, hands-on demonstration of the practical pathway for rapidly building AI Agents without requiring any coding, allowing enterprise managers to intuitively grasp the immediate and tangible value that AI brings.





The event fostered dynamic interaction, with representatives from leading enterprises in finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing actively raising typical needs. These included the imperative to construct compliant 24/7 intelligent customer service systems, automate work orders and inspections, establish seamless multi-channel customer engagement with personalized recommendations, and streamline medical appointment scheduling and follow-ups. Leveraging its advanced no-code platform, industry-customized Agents, and robust multi-channel integration capabilities, the GPTBots team provided tailored solutions to each enterprise representative. The Agent engineers further solidified understanding through live demonstrations and comprehensive Q&A sessions, vividly showcasing the practical implementation effects.





As a globally recognized leader in enterprise-level AI Agent platforms, GPTBots.ai proudly serves over 60,000 enterprises and developers worldwide. The platform boasts a suite of core capabilities, including multi-model integration, intuitive no-code Agent building, comprehensive industry scenario templates, and stringent enterprise-grade security and compliance. These features collectively enable enterprises to achieve efficient and accessible AI implementation with minimal barriers.

Looking ahead, GPTBots is committed to continuing its collaboration with HKPC. Together, they will persistently co-develop training to empower a greater number of Hong Kong enterprises and to accelerate their journey towards a more intelligent and innovative future.

About GPTBots

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI platform supporting everything from single agents to collaborative Multi-Agent teams. Through no-code interfaces, a rich marketplace, and enterprise security, GPTBots helps organizations achieve efficiency gains and innovation in the AI era.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai.

