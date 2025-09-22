Satellite Broadband Market Size to Worth USD 14.95 Billion by 2032 Due to Surging Requirement for Broadband Internet Access in Remote Regions | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellite Broadband Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Satellite Broadband Market size was valued at USD 5.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.95 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.93% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Faster Deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Constellations to Aid Market Growth

Satellite internet is changing as a result of the extraordinary deployment of mega constellations, such as SpaceX's Starlink, OneWeb, and Amazon's Project Kuiper. LEO networks provide far higher capacity, much lower latency, and a much wider global reach than conventional GEO satellites. Satellite broadband services are now more competitive with terrestrial services because to these technological advancements, making them attractive to both consumer and business markets. At the same time, it is becoming more affordable due to reduced equipment costs and a simpler installation procedure. Some governments have been aggressively speeding up installations in collaboration with the commercial sector to ensure that even polar and oceanic regions have access to high-speed internet in order to avoid being outperformed by any one technology.

Satellite Broadband Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.67 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.93% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Hardware, Software and Services)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial, Government & Defense and Others)

• By Frequency Band (C Band, Ku Band, Ka Band, L Band and Others)

• By End-User (Telecommunications, Maritime, Aviation, Energy and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

With a record demand for user terminals, antennae, and modems, all necessary for the activation of these services, the hardware segment held a leading revenue share of the satellite broadband market in 2024, at over 46.20%. Due to rising demand for managed network solutions, enterprise-grade connectivity, and subscription-based broadband plans, the Services segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate and account for about 14% of worldwide revenue by 2032 (CAGR of about 13.31% from 2024–2032).

By Application

As the most practical way to connect rural households without terrestrial infrastructure to high-speed internet, the residential sector held the biggest revenue share of the satellite broadband market in 2024, accounting for around 42.10% of total revenue. The growing need for high-bandwidth, secure communication to maintain disaster recovery and national security is expected to drive the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.29% for the Government & Defense category between 2024 and 2032.

By Frequency Band

Due to its combination of a large footprint and high-volume data throughput with satellite communication, particularly for maritime, enterprise, and rural applications, the Ku Band segment was the largest contributor of revenue to the satellite broadband market in 2024, holding approximately 38.10% of the total market share. As the Ka Band sector offers the larger capacity and high transmission speeds required for high demand applications, like in-flight connectivity, it is anticipated to have the quickest CAGR of almost 14.29% over 2024-2032.

By End-User

The telecommunications segment held the largest satellite broadband market share of around 40.50% in terms of revenue in 2024. The segment’s growth is driven by the integration of satellite with terrestrial networks globally. The Aviation segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 15.23% during the forecast period of 2024–2032 due to increasing demand for in-flight connectivity.

North America Held the Largest Share in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Market over 2025-2032

In 2024, North America held over one-third of revenue share in Satellite Broadband Market, thanks to a number of leading satellite operators, high rural connectivity coverage and robust public funding for broadband expansion projects.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest with an approximate CAGR of 13.78% during 2024–2032 due to large underserved population, internet expansion policies backed by the government, and adoption of cost-effective satellite-based solutions in wide scale.

Recent News:

In July 2024, Hughes’ Jupiter 3 satellite (EchoStar XXIV) was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy, offering up to 100 Mbps download speeds and enormous 500 Gbps throughput across the Americas.

