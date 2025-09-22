Getty Images Announced as the Official Photographer of the 63rd New York Film Festival

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Film at Lincoln Center have today announced Getty Images will once again serve as the Official Photographer of the 63rd New York Film Festival (NYFF63).

As the Official Photographer of NYFF63 (September 26-October 13), Getty Images’ award-winning entertainment photographers will be capturing high quality, distinctive imagery from the festival’s red carpet premieres, official photo calls and filmmaker Q&As, all to be distributed exclusively through GettyImages.com.

“While Getty Images has served as the festival’s house photographer since 2015, this year marks the third year of our official partnership with Film at Lincoln Center, and we couldn’t be prouder,” said Kirstin Benson, Vice President of Global Entertainment at Getty Images. “This partnership is a testament to the trust the New York Film Festival has placed in our photographers, who relish the opportunity to showcase their creative excellence at major events. It also reflects our profound dedication to celebrate the legacy of NYFF through our world-class photography.”

In addition to New York Film Festival, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

About Film at Lincoln Center:

Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) is a nonprofit organization that celebrates cinema as an essential art form and fosters a vibrant home for film culture to thrive. FLC presents premier film festivals, retrospectives, new releases, and restorations year-round in state-of-the-art theaters at New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. FLC offers audiences the opportunity to discover works from established and emerging directors from around the world with a passionate community of film lovers at marquee events including the New York Film Festival and New Directors/New Films.

Founded in 1969, FLC is committed to preserving the excitement of the theatrical experience for all audiences, advancing high-quality film journalism through the publication of Film Comment, cultivating the next generation of film industry professionals through our FLC Academies, and enriching the lives of all who engage with our programs.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with almost 600,000 content creators and more than 355 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end‑to‑end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

Media contact:

Ilse Noguez

Ilse.noguez@gettyimages.com