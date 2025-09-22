Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 38 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 12 September 2025
|128,100
|597.35
|76,520,743
|Monday, 15 September 2025
|1,000
|607.88
|607,880
|Tuesday, 16 September 2025
|1,000
|604.95
|604,950
|Wednesday, 17 September 2025
|1,000
|604.32
|604,320
|Thursday, 18 September 2025
|1,000
|603.92
|603,920
|Friday, 19 September 2025
|1,200
|602.20
|722,640
|In the period 15 September 2025 - 19 September 2025
|5,200
|604.56
|3,143,710
|Accumulated until 19 September 2025
|133,300
|597.63
|79,664,453
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,175,293 treasury shares corresponding to 8.70% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
