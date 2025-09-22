Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 38 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

price Amount Accumulated until 12 September 2025 128,100 597.35 76,520,743 Monday, 15 September 2025 1,000 607.88 607,880 Tuesday, 16 September 2025 1,000 604.95 604,950 Wednesday, 17 September 2025 1,000 604.32 604,320 Thursday, 18 September 2025 1,000 603.92 603,920 Friday, 19 September 2025 1,200 602.20 722,640 In the period 15 September 2025 - 19 September 2025 5,200 604.56 3,143,710 Accumulated until 19 September 2025 133,300 597.63 79,664,453 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,175,293 treasury shares corresponding to 8.70% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

